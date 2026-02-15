Kakko feels ‘the confidence growing’ at Olympics with Team Finland

Forward doing his part at best-on-best tournament before returning to Kraken for playoff push

By Nicholas J. Cotsonika
Nicholas J. Cotsonika
NHL.com Columnist

MILAN -- Kaapo Kakko turned 25 on Friday. The forward isn’t young for a hockey player anymore, but he isn’t exactly old either. He and the Seattle Kraken hope he still has room to grow.

And so, it was encouraging for them to see Kakko tied for fifth in scoring in the men’s hockey tournament at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 entering Sunday. He had four points (two goals, two assists) in three preliminary round games.

Yes, two goals and an assist came Saturday in an 11-0 rout of Team Italy, the only team in the field with no current NHL players. No one should read too much into that. But he also played well in a 4-1 loss to Team Slovakia on Wednesday and had an assist in a 4-1 win against rival Team Sweden on Friday.

“I think those first two games, our line was playing a lot,” Kakko said. “We had a couple strong games together, and that builds the confidence also for the team back in Seattle when I get back there. It doesn’t matter where I’m playing. I’m trying my best, and when you get good games, you’re going to feel the confidence growing. I think it’s big for me.”

Forward Mikko Rantanen, a leader for Finland and the Dallas Stars, is impressed.

“I think he’s been great,” Rantanen said. “Even in our first game against Slovakia, I thought he was one of our best forwards. He’s a big guy who can hold on to the pucks and tough to play against. Good to see him get some confidence and get a couple goals. That’s going to help us in the next game.”

Kakko has had a lot of success playing for his country.

He helped Finland win the IIHF U18 World Championship in Russia in 2018, tying for the team lead with 10 points (four goals, six assists) in seven games, including a goal in a 3-2 win against the United States in the gold medal game.

He helped the Finns with the World Junior Championship in Canada in 2019 with five points (two goals, three assists) in seven games, including the game-winner with 1:26 to go in a 3-2 victory against the U.S. in the gold medal game.

Then, still 18 years old, he helped the Finns win the World Championship in Slovakia in 2019 with seven points (six goals, one assist) in 10 games against men. The New York Rangers selected him No. 2 in the 2019 NHL Draft about a month later.

Kakko (6-foot-1, 215 pounds) could help make a difference in his Olympic debut as the tournament shifts to single elimination.

“He’s a proud Finn whenever he puts on that jersey,” Kraken general manager Jason Botterill said over the phone from North America. “Look, I think he has the ability no matter what the game is, whether it’s more of a rush chance or down low. He has that size, that capability, to be effective, so when things get a little bit tighter, a little bit harder to play, I think that’s going to be perfect for his game here moving forward.”

Kakko didn’t live up to his draft status in five-plus seasons with the Rangers, who traded him to the Kraken on Dec. 18, 2024. But he had 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) in 49 games for Seattle to finish last season, giving him an NHL career high of 44 points (14 goals, 30 assists) in 79 games.

When training camp began this season, Kakko looked like he had worked hard in the offseason. The hope was that he would take off. Then he sustained a broken hand in a preseason game against the Edmonton Oilers on Sept. 24, setting him back. He had three points (one goal, two assists) in his first 14 games after he returned Nov. 1.

But he has had 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) in 26 games since, fifth on Seattle in that span. The Kraken (27-20-9) are third in the Pacific Division and trying to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second time since entering the NHL as an expansion team in 2021.

“He’s a very good passer,” Botterill said. “What I liked seeing in the game [against Italy] was him utilizing his shot. He has an excellent shot. I think you would just like him to utilize that a little bit more from that standpoint. He certainly has the capability, and now it’s just a situation of just being a little bit more of a consistent player too.”

Kakko has the skill and hockey sense to complement centers like Matty Beniers in Seattle and Mikael Granlund with Finland. At the Olympics, he’s learning from players like Granlund and Rantanen, and now he will shoot for a medal at the highest international level. Finland won four medals (one silver, three bronze) in the previous five Winter Games with NHL players, more than any other country.

“You’re just hoping that it gives him a little bit more confidence,” Botterill said, “and builds a little bit of momentum for our drive for the playoffs here in the next couple months.”

