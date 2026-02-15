Kakko feels ‘the confidence growing’ at Olympics with Team Finland

MILAN -- Kaapo Kakko turned 25 on Friday. The forward isn’t young for a hockey player anymore, but he isn’t exactly old either. He and the Seattle Kraken hope he still has room to grow.

And so, it was encouraging for them to see Kakko tied for fifth in scoring in the men’s hockey tournament at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 entering Sunday. He had four points (two goals, two assists) in three preliminary round games.

Yes, two goals and an assist came Saturday in an 11-0 rout of Team Italy, the only team in the field with no current NHL players. No one should read too much into that. But he also played well in a 4-1 loss to Team Slovakia on Wednesday and had an assist in a 4-1 win against rival Team Sweden on Friday.

“I think those first two games, our line was playing a lot,” Kakko said. “We had a couple strong games together, and that builds the confidence also for the team back in Seattle when I get back there. It doesn’t matter where I’m playing. I’m trying my best, and when you get good games, you’re going to feel the confidence growing. I think it’s big for me.”

Forward Mikko Rantanen, a leader for Finland and the Dallas Stars, is impressed.

“I think he’s been great,” Rantanen said. “Even in our first game against Slovakia, I thought he was one of our best forwards. He’s a big guy who can hold on to the pucks and tough to play against. Good to see him get some confidence and get a couple goals. That’s going to help us in the next game.”