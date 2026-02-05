Werenski taking game 'to another level' for Blue Jackets ahead of Olympics

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey -- Zach Werenski is one of the top defensemen in the NHL and unquestionably one of the leaders of Team USA heading into the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

He's on pace to shatter his NHL career highs in goals and points this season, and the Columbus Blue Jackets have been on an absolute heater since Rick Bowness became coach Jan. 12.

And since Bowness took over, Werenski's game has gone to another level. That's bad news for the rest of the NHL and -- starting next week -- the rest of the world.

"I feel like I'm a good spot right now," Werenski told NHL.com at the team hotel before a 3-0 win at the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. "I'm just ready to go over to the Olympics and hopefully carry it over.

"You know, confidence is everything. I feel like right now I'm playing with a lot of confidence, so, yeah, I'm excited to over there and see what I can do."

What can't he do?

Over 10 NHL seasons, all with Columbus, the 28-year-old had 445 points (132 goals, 313 assists) in 618 games entering Wednesday. He finished second last season in voting for the Norris Trophy awarded annually to the best defenseman in the NHL. Heading into the Olympic break, he led the Blue Jackets and all NHL defensemen with 61 points (19 goals, 42 assists).

He's the only defenseman to lead his team in scoring this season and third in scoring among all United States NHL players going to Milan. Fourteen of his points (three goals, 11 assists) came in the 10 games since Bowness replaced Dean Evason.