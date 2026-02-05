Point out for Olympics, replaced by Jarvis on Team Canada

Brayden Point will not play for Team Canada in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 because of an undisclosed injury.

The Tampa Bay Lightning forward will be replaced by Carolina Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis.

Point has not played since Jan. 12 when he left the game and did not return after scoring a power-play goal at 4:29 of the second period in a 5-1 win against the Philadelphia Flyers.

On the play, Flyers defenseman Cam York fell on Point's right leg, resulting in the forward needing to be helped off the ice.

Point took part in the Lightning's optional morning skate prior to their game against the Florida Panthers on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNP, SNW, SNO, TVAS) but will miss his 10th straight game.

He has 30 points (11 goals, 19 assists) in 37 games this season.