Point out for Olympics, replaced by Jarvis on Team Canada

Hurricanes forward added to roster for Milano Cortina Games

Seth Jarvis CAR CAN OLY named to roster

Brayden Point will not play for Team Canada in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 because of an undisclosed injury.

The Tampa Bay Lightning forward will be replaced by Carolina Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis.

Point has not played since Jan. 12 when he left the game and did not return after scoring a power-play goal at 4:29 of the second period in a 5-1 win against the Philadelphia Flyers.

On the play, Flyers defenseman Cam York fell on Point's right leg, resulting in the forward needing to be helped off the ice.

Point took part in the Lightning's optional morning skate prior to their game against the Florida Panthers on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNP, SNW, SNO, TVAS) but will miss his 10th straight game.

He has 30 points (11 goals, 19 assists) in 37 games this season.

Point, who won the Stanley Cup twice with Tampa Bay in 2020 and 2021, was one of 10 Lightning players chosen for the Olympics, with forwards Oliver Bjorkstrand (Denmark), Anthony Cirelli (Canada), Zemgus Girgensons (Latvia), Jake Guentzel (United States), Brandon Hagel (Canada) and Pontus Holmberg (Sweden), and defensemen Erik Cernak (Slovakia), Victor Hedman (Sweden) and J.J. Moser (Switzerland).

Cirelli, who has a lower-body injury, was replaced on Team Canada by Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett on Tuesday.

Jarvis, who won gold with Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off last season, has 43 points (25 goals, 18 assists) in 48 games this season.

The NHL Olympic break begins Friday. Canada's first game is against Czechia on Feb. 11 (10:30 a.m. ET; Peacock, USA, CBC Gem, CBC).

