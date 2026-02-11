2026 Milano Cortina Olympics On Tap: Slovakia, Finland to meet in opener

Nylander’s status uncertain for Sweden against Italy

olyontap_021126

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

The Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 have begun. The men’s hockey tournament, the first with NHL players since the 2014 Sochi Olympics, will feature all 12 teams playing three preliminary games in their respective groups, then all 12 moving on to a single-elimination playoff that will conclude with the gold medal game Feb. 22.

Here is a look at the games on Wednesday:

Slovakia vs. Finland (10:40 a.m. ET; Peacock, USA, ICI Télé, CBC Gem, TSN, CBC)

Team Finland, which won the first gold in its history at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, kicks off the men’s tournament against Team Slovakia at Santagiulia Arena. The Finns bring back 18 of their 23 players from the 4 Nations Face-Off last February. Two of the biggest additions this year are defensemen Miro Heiskanen (Dallas Stars) and Rasmus Ristolainen (Philadelphia Flyers), who were injured during the 4 Nations. Slovakia comes in with 10 players who helped it win bronze, its first medal in Olympic ice hockey, in Beijing. That includes Montreal Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky, who was the most valuable player of that tournament with seven goals in seven games. Finland defeated Slovakia 5-3 in the bronze medal game at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, the only game between these countries in Olympics that have included NHL players (1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014).

NHL MY WORLD

In eight episodes, NHL players from eight countries show fans what a day in their life is like and reflect on the importance of representing both their NHL cities and their hometowns around the world

Sweden vs. Italy (3:10 p.m. ET; Peacock, USA, ICI TOU.TV, CBC Gem, SN, RDS)

There’s already a question mark for Team Sweden heading into its game against Team Italy at Santagiulia Arena. William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs did not practice Tuesday. Coach Sam Hallam said the forward was just taking a maintenance day, and Sweden will know more on Nylander’s status after the morning skate Wednesday. If Nylander can’t go, Sweden will still have plenty of firepower, including forwards Lucas Raymond (Detroit Red Wings), who has 60 points (19 goals, 41 assists) in 56 games this season, and Mika Zibanejad (New York Rangers), who has 52 points (23 goals, 29 assists) in 56 games, tied with Nylander for second in the NHL among Swedes. Though Sweden’s 25-man roster includes 16,880 games played in the NHL, Italy comes in with no NHL experience. Goaltender Damian Clara, a second-round pick (No. 60) by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2023 NHL Draft, is one of four NHL draft picks playing for Italy in these Olympics. Italy will compete in the Olympics for the third time in six Games that have included NHL players (also played at the 1998 Nagano and 2006 Torino Olympics).

Related Content

Saros ready for 'new challenge' with Finland at Olympics

Team Finland goalie breakdown for Milano Cortina Olympics

Granlund 'the right choice' for Team Finland captain at Olympics

Team Finland leaning on Lehtonen's experience of winning Olympic gold

Team Slovakia embraces underdog role at Olympics, eager to surprise 

Slafkovsky hopes for another magical run at Olympics with Slovakia

Hedman ‘super grateful’ to finally play in Olympics with Team Sweden

Nylander's status unclear for Sweden Olympic opener

Landeskog healthy enough to play at Olympics, named Sweden captain

Landeskog healthy, ‘grateful for the opportunity’ with Team Sweden at Olympics

Team Sweden goalie breakdown for Milano Cortina Olympics

Team Italy hoping to 'surprise some people' at Olympics

Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026: Group B preview

Olympics

USA women’s hockey team inspires Harlem nonprofit through Olympic watch party

Team USA reminiscent of 1996 World Cup of Hockey squad: Granato

Team Canada connects at spectacular Ice Palazzo set up for athletes, families in Milan

Steve Kerr cheering on Celebrini in 2026 Winter Olympics 

Tkachuk brothers meet up with Olympic figure skater Malinin

Team USA men cheer on women’s hockey squad in win against Canada at 2026 Olympics

Plekanec enjoying new career path as Czechia Olympic assistant coach

Draisaitl hopes Olympics will put more eyes on hockey in native Germany

Gudas hoping to match father with Olympic medal for Czechia

Team USA hangs with Snoop Dogg at 2026 Olympic Games

EDGE stats: Sleeper countries for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Team Italy hoping to 'surprise some people' at Olympics

Fantasy rankings for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Fantasy picks, props, futures for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Slafkovsky hopes for another magical run at Olympics with Slovakia

Team Canada goalie breakdown for Milano Cortina Olympics

Team Slovakia embraces underdog role at Olympics, eager to surprise 

Saros ready for 'new challenge' with Finland at Olympics