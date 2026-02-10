Team USA reminiscent of 1996 World Cup of Hockey squad: Granato

NHL players are competing at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, the first time in 12 years that they’ve been on this global stage. In order to provide an inside look at the experience, NHL.com has enlisted former Olympic players, coaches and others around the game to share their insights. Today, Team USA icon Tony Granato, who played at the 1988 Calgary Olympics, was an assistant at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, and served as the head coach at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.

As we get ready for Team USA’s opening game of the Olympics against Team Latvia at Santagiulia Arena on Thursday (3:00 p.m. ET; Peacock, USA, ICI TOU.TV, CBC Gem, SN, RDS), there’s been a lot of discussion about whether this is the best, if not the deepest, roster to represent the Red, White and Blue on this world stage.

Let’s put some things in perspective here.

First off, the "Miracle on Ice" team that won gold at the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics is in a class by itself. It was the ultimate David vs. Goliath. Upsetting the mighty Soviets the way they did was inspiring and caused the sport to explode in popularity in the United States.

But for me, at least to this point, the greatest Team USA, in terms of talent, skill and grit, was the 1996 World Cup of Hockey squad that won that tournament.

In the best-of-3 final, the U.S. dropped the first game to Canada before winning the final two, each by the score of 5-2, each in the hostile environment of the Bell Centre in Montreal. They did it with talent, they did it with grit, they did it with heart, they did it with the whole package.

Yes, there is a common thread between that team and the 2026 team: the Tkachuk family. Keith Tkachuk was a heart-and-soul player for the 1996 edition. Now, his sons Matthew Tkachuk and Brady Tkachuk are serving the same roles in Italy.

That 1996 team, they just refused to give an inch against what was supposed to be a better Canadian team. And obviously it took great goaltending, but it also took a team that was willing to take some bumps and bruises in order to find a way to get it done.

Keith was far from the only player on that team that played with an edge. Guys like Chris Chelios and Bill Guerin played with an attitude, which allowed them to go into a tough environment like Montreal and succeed.

Now, Guerin is the general manager of the U.S., a role he served at the 4 Nations Face-Off last February. And you can see in the way the team is built that he’s addressed not just having a roster with skill, but with other competitive elements as well.