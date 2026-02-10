Nylander's status unclear for Sweden Olympic opener

MILAN -- William Nylander did not practice with Team Sweden on Tuesday, and the forward's status for its opener of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 is unclear.

Sweden, which is looking to win Olympic gold in men's hockey for the first time since 2006, will host Team Italy on Wednesday at Santagiulia Arena (3 p.m. ET; Peacock, USA, CBC Gem, SN, TSN, CBC).

"It's a maintenance thing," coach Sam Hallam said. "He's done two full ice practices with us and felt after yesterday a bit sore, so just give him an extra day. And then we'll see for tomorrow if he's ready to go. It's going to be a pretty late decision."

Sweden is scheduled to have a morning skate at noon local time (6 a.m. ET) on Wednesday.

Nylander has 52 points (18 goals, 34 assists) in 40 games for the Toronto Maple Leafs this season. The 29-year-old missed seven games because of a lower-body injury sustained Jan. 15 but played in Toronto's three most recent games before the Olympic break.

"I'm not overly concerned at all. He's been looking really sharp and good on the ice for two days," Hallam said. "Felt that we give him (off) today. I mean, it's short-term, but we're still in the beginning of it and bigger games coming up, so let's keep our priorities and focus there."

After the Group B opener against Italy, a team with no NHL players on its roster, Sweden will play rival Team Finland on Friday and Team Slovakia the next day.

The tournament features all 12 teams playing three preliminary games in their respective groups, then all 12 moving on to a single-elimination playoff that will conclude with the gold medal game Feb. 22.