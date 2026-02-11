USA women’s hockey team inspires Harlem nonprofit through Olympic watch party

NEW YORK -- Ice Hockey in Harlem went worldwide for about one minute, those 60 seconds of free publicity an education of what playing means to boys and girls living and growing up in Upper Manhattan and the connection to a 22-year-old trailblazer named Laila Edwards.
Team USA led Team Canada 3-0 with 12:35 to play in the second period of a preliminary round game at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Tuesday when NBC cameras cut to the back of Edwards' No. 10. Sideline reporter Kathryn Tappen began telling a story about a senior forward-turned-defenseman from the University of Wisconsin being the first Black athlete to skate for the United States women at the Olympics.
Tappen then followed through on a tip shared off camera by play-by-play announcer Kenny Albert, a watch party held on the Upper West Side. A gathering of coaches and youth players were already euphoric how the United States were dominating their international rivals. That turned into delirium when the USA Network segued to footage inside The Gin Mill Speakeasy reacting to Kirsten Simms' goal 1:18 into the second that gave the U.S. its three-goal lead, one confirmed by video review and upheld after a challenge for goalie interference.
The report continued with proceeds from the watch party going to Ice Hockey in Harlem, a nonprofit that for 38 years and counting offers free hockey and academic enrichment programs to children ages 5-18 from the Harlem community, and this year will engage 150 boys and girls by giving access to a full hockey program.