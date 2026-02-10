Team Italy hoping to 'surprise some people' at Olympics

MILAN -- The Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 are in the backyard of Thomas Larkin, a defenseman with Team Italy.

It still hasn't sunk in for him.

"It's very exciting for me personally; my mother grew up just a few minutes from here and I grew up about an hour away," he said Monday after the Italian team practiced at the auxiliary rink at Santagiulia Arena. "It's very surreal to play a tournament here. It's not something that I ever dreamed could happen. When you grow up playing hockey in Italy, it's not even in the realm of possible things to happen.

"I'm very proud to have grown up here and be from right here."

None of this was supposed to happen for Larkin, who literally fell into the sport almost three decades ago when his family happened upon a hockey practice while going for swim lessons at the pool that adjoined the rink in Varese.

Italian hockey players don't play in the Olympics. They don't often play against the best players the sport has to offer. They play in relatively anonymity, before friends and family and a small but dedicated hockey community.

But with Italy hosting these Olympics, the hockey team got a bye into the tournament and went from playing second-tier opponents at the IIHF Division IA World Championships to playing against the best teams in the hockey universe.

That journey will start against Team Sweden in Group B play here Wednesday (3:10 p.m. ET; Peacock, USA, CBC Gem, SN, TSN, CBC).

"It'll be an incredibly hard-fought match against what many are saying is one of the favorites in the tournament," Larkin said. "We've been looking forward to this for a long time."

Italy will also play Team Slovakia and Team Finland in group play.

Larkin is one of 13 home-grown players on the roster. They are joined by nine Canadian-born players, two players from the United States and a player from Sweden, each of whom was able to meet nationality requirements. They are coached by Finnish coach Jukka Jalonen, who coached Finland to an Olympic gold medal in the 2022 Games.