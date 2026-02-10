Steve Kerr cheering on Celebrini in 2026 Winter Olympics 

Golden State Warriors head coach speaks about Sharks forward representing Canada

Steve Kerr

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Steve Kerr will be proudly supporting Macklin Celebrini from the Bay Area this month.

The Golden State Warriors head coach talked about cheering on the San Jose Sharks forward as he represents Team Canada at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

“It’s pretty exciting. I can’t wait to watch him play in the Olympics,” Kerr said in a press conference on Monday.

Kerr has known Celebrini since he was 12 years old, when the forward’s dad, Rick, was hired as the Director of Sports Medicine for the Warriors in 2018. Rick is now the Vice President of Player Health and Medicine for the team.

“It’s so fun to see Mack doing so well,” the Warriors head coach said. “Especially in the context of it all. He was hanging around here as a kid who was about 14 and now all of the sudden, he’s in the MVP race in the NHL… it’s just crazy.”

In 2024, Kerr coached the United States men’s basketball team to a goal medal during the Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

Celebrini will make his Olympics debut on Thursday when Canada faces off against Team Czechia at Santagiulia Arena (10:40 a.m. ET; Peacock, USA, CBC Gem, CBC) in the first of three preliminary round games.

