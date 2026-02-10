Saros ready for 'new challenge' with Finland at Olympics

Predators goalie looking to put season struggles behind him, lead country to gold

Saros FIN OLY ready for new challenge

© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

By Shawn P. Roarke
@sroarke_nhl NHL.com Senior Director of Editorial

MILAN -- Things haven't gone the way that Juuse Saros has wanted recently.

The Nashville Predators goalie has not had the season desired in the NHL, struggling to establish consistency and reach the bar he set so high earlier in his career.

Now, on the eve of the men's hockey tournament beginning at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, Saros is looking for a hard reset.

"This is completely different game and different tournament and I am trying to focus on this for as long as we are here," Saros said Tuesday in the final practice before Team Finland faces Team Slovakia in the opener of Group B play at Santagiulia Arena on Wednesday (10:40 p.m. ET; Peacock, USA, CBC Gem, TSN, CBC).

Saros will start against Slovakia and is expected to be the No. 1 throughout the tournament.

"He's obviously super talented," said Finland goalie Kevin Lankinen. "He's an athletic guy who was born to play this position.

"He's not the biggest guy, but he's athletic. He's fun to watch."

The fun has been little and far between for Saros lately.

No goalie has played more in the NHL this season than Saros, who is tied with Karel Vejmelka of the Utah Mammoth with 44 starts. But his .892 save percentage is the lowest of his 10-season NHL career.

Saros has been working to get his game back to where he knows it can be, and said he is ready for the Olympics.

"I'm very excited," Saros said. "This is a special tournament."

Saros started for Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off last season, but struggled as did the team. However, following the regular season, he was brilliant at the 2025 World Championships, going 4-2-0 with a .943 save percentage and a 1.67 goals-against average.

"He is one of the best goalies in NHL and last [Worlds] he was really, really good," Finland coach Antti Pennanen said. "That was good experience for him. We trust in him because he is a really good goalie."

The goalie that played at the Worlds last spring is the goalie the Finnish players expect in this tournament.

"It's really important to have a good goalie and we rely on him," Finland forward Joel Armia said.

Said forward Mikko Rantanen, "He's a great player for sure. Every time you play in front of him, it gives you great confidence and it's great to have him here."

Saros said there is a comfort level from being around the national team and knowing the tendencies of teammates. Communication with his defensemen, in particular, should be easier.

"Obviously, I'm familiar with the guys and stuff like that, but this is a new tournament and a new challenge," he said.

Defenseman Henri Jokiharju has no time for the redemption arc storyline being pedaled about Rinne in the days leading up to this tournament.

"I don't think he has to prove himself to anyone," the Bruins defenseman said. "He's a top goalie in the NHL and in this tournament, and he doesn't need prove himself to anyone."

Lankinen also dismisses the plot surrounding Saros. The Vancouver Canucks goalie noted Saros was still on the ice after the formal practice ended, pointing out that he was working on his craft and battling to make saves. He says that is who Saros is; a worker and a perfectionist.

"I think it's a clean slate for all of us," Lankinen said. "I don't think many of us have played Olympics before because NHL guys have not been here. It's a great new experience.

"We are not looking back, we are just staying in the present and looking forward. We are here to win gold and that is our only goal."

