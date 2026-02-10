Saros ready for 'new challenge' with Finland at Olympics

MILAN -- Things haven't gone the way that Juuse Saros has wanted recently.

The Nashville Predators goalie has not had the season desired in the NHL, struggling to establish consistency and reach the bar he set so high earlier in his career.

Now, on the eve of the men's hockey tournament beginning at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, Saros is looking for a hard reset.

"This is completely different game and different tournament and I am trying to focus on this for as long as we are here," Saros said Tuesday in the final practice before Team Finland faces Team Slovakia in the opener of Group B play at Santagiulia Arena on Wednesday (10:40 p.m. ET; Peacock, USA, CBC Gem, TSN, CBC).

Saros will start against Slovakia and is expected to be the No. 1 throughout the tournament.

"He's obviously super talented," said Finland goalie Kevin Lankinen. "He's an athletic guy who was born to play this position.

"He's not the biggest guy, but he's athletic. He's fun to watch."

The fun has been little and far between for Saros lately.

No goalie has played more in the NHL this season than Saros, who is tied with Karel Vejmelka of the Utah Mammoth with 44 starts. But his .892 save percentage is the lowest of his 10-season NHL career.

Saros has been working to get his game back to where he knows it can be, and said he is ready for the Olympics.

"I'm very excited," Saros said. "This is a special tournament."

Saros started for Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off last season, but struggled as did the team. However, following the regular season, he was brilliant at the 2025 World Championships, going 4-2-0 with a .943 save percentage and a 1.67 goals-against average.

"He is one of the best goalies in NHL and last [Worlds] he was really, really good," Finland coach Antti Pennanen said. "That was good experience for him. We trust in him because he is a really good goalie."