Team USA men cheer on women’s hockey squad in win against Canada at 2026 Olympics

MILAN -- Dylan Larkin’s eyes opened wide as he walked through the doors and into section B-13 at Santagiulia Arena on Tuesday night.

Larkin, the Team USA forward, looked around and saw every seat in the arena filled for the women’s hockey preliminary round game between the United States and Canada at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. He saw the bright lights shining on the ice, heard the puck and the skates and the cheers.

All Larkin and his teammates have done is practice in the building since arriving on Sunday. It’s been empty, cold and quiet. But now it was filled and loud. For the first time it felt real as the energy in the building consumed him.

“It’s really cool,” Larkin, the Detroit Red Wings forward, told NHL.com in that moment as he was taking it all in. “I mean, just looking at the ice now, first time catching any Olympic event live in my life, to have it be the women’s hockey team is pretty cool, and against Canada is even better. This whole experience has been incredible, and now to watch it live I have chills just talking about it.”

Larkin wasn’t alone.

Joining him as spectators at the game were teammates Matthew Tkachuk, Brady Tkachuk, Zach Werenski, Clayton Keller, Matt Boldy, Connor Hellebuyck, Kyle Connor and Jake Guentzel.

They sat together in the last row of section B-13 and watched their American teammates defeat Canada 5-0.