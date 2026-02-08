Granlund 'the right choice' for Team Finland captain at Olympics

MILAN -- When Team Finland calls, Mikael Granlund almost always answers emphatically.

This time around, the ask is bigger than ever before.

The forward with the Anaheim Ducks is tasked with captaining Finland because established captain Aleksander Barkov is sidelined with a knee injury that has caused the Florida Panthers forward to miss the entire NHL season.

“It’s a big honor for sure,” said Granlund, who has captained Finland at the IIHF World Junior Championship (2012) and at the IIHF World Championship (2018, 2024). “There’s been some great leaders in Finnish hockey and being a part of that group right now is a big honor.”

Finland opens its Olympic campaign against Slovakia in Group B at Santagiulia Arena on Wednesday (10:40 am. ET; Peacock, USA, CBC Gem, TSN, CBC). Traditional rival Sweden and host Italy are the other two teams in the group.

Granlund is joined in the leadership group by Mikko Rantanen of the Dallas Stars and Sebastian Aho of the Carolina Hurricanes, each of whom was named an alternate captain.

Those two forwards are brighter stars than Granlund in today’s NHL, but neither is more important to the history of the Finnish national team, says Rantanen.

“The leadership, just how much he has played and how well he has always played in the Finnish national team,” Rantanen said. “Lots of experience in the NHL, but also two World Championship gold medals in the men’s national team here. A veteran guy and everybody follows his lead. The right choice, for sure.”