Draisaitl hopes Olympics will put more eyes on hockey in native Germany

MILAN -- Leon Draisaitl is here to win a medal. There’s no debating that, no questioning it regardless of whatever chances some may think Team Germany has against elite competition in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

But the Edmonton Oilers forward does not need to be reminded there’s something bigger for him and his teammates to play for here. They already know what a strong showing could mean for German hockey.

“We’re hoping to gather some fans,” Draisaitl said following practice Tuesday. “We’re hoping to get kids in Germany to tune into our games against Denmark, against Latvia, against the U.S. and for them to say, ‘Oh, I want to try that sport,’ because back home the easiest thing in the world to do is grab a soccer ball and play soccer.”

Draisaitl admits that during the NHL season, when he’s uber-focused on the Oilers and trying to win the Stanley Cup, thinking about his status as a role model for German kids “slips away from you a little bit just naturally because you’re in the NHL, and that’s your everyday,” he said.

It’s on his mind now because he will be wearing the German sweater, wearing a "C" as captain, when Germany plays its first game of the tournament against Team Denmark at Rho Arena on Thursday (3:10 p.m. ET; Peacock, CBC Gem, TSN).

“You know, this doesn’t happen every day,” Draisaitl said, tugging at his practice jersey. “This is not my jersey every day, so this is really special, especially at this event.

“There’s really no bigger stage than this for us. It makes it probably a little bit more important.”