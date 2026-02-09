Team Finland goalie breakdown for Milano Cortina Olympics

Pick a corner: It's hard to ignore the 23 goals over Saros' blocker, which is above the 18.3 percent average for the more than 8,500 goals tracked for this project since 2017. As the shortest goalie in the NHL (5-foot-11), high shots will always be part of the storyline, but it's worth noting that only two of those high-blocker goals -- and just one of the 20 high-glove goals -- came on clean looks. Most were a result of other primary factors, including screens (seven on the blocker side, five to the glove side) and broken plays (eight to each side). Those types of bounces being finished into the top of the net may be a credit to how fast Saros moves around his crease and shooters knowing they have to elevate even on dangerous chance in tight, otherwise they risk him making momentum-changing saves down low.

High-traffic areas: Sightlines can be harder to find as a smaller goalie and Saros can get caught trying to look over the shoulders of taller traffic, or drifting back a bit in his crease behind it, all of which contributed to 18 screen goals this season compared to the 15.1 percent tracked average, as well as 26 goals off scrambles and bounces off bodies in front, almost double the average of 14 percent.

Breakaways tactics: This may be less relevant behind the Finnish defense than is has been with the Predators, especially considering how many of the one-on-one chances were in tight after turnovers, but Saros gave up 16 goals on breakaways and partial breaks in this tracked sample, well above the average of 10.2 percent. As good as he is at staying patient on his edges before committing to a butterfly, shooters used that against him with six of the 13 goals through his five-hole scored on quick shots under the pads. Otherwise, a fake and wide deke can expose a lack of length in outstretched pads.

Low-high and lateral: Saros has excelled against east-west plays this season, with 15 goals on passes and play across the middle of the ice, well below the 22.1 percent average. But attacking laterally from near the goal line can take advantage of his steeper reverse-VH entries, with the inside pad higher up ice rather than staying flatter in the crease, because that forces a bigger rotation in order to get to the far post and can leave him pushing more out than straight across on passes through the blue ice.

Catch him moving: The slight drift in traffic is more prevalent off the rush, where he takes ice early and retreats with the speed of the attack, movement that can make even goalies that move as well as Saros a bit more vulnerable to shots and plays against the grain.