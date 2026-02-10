Hedman ‘super grateful’ to finally play in Olympics with Team Sweden

35-year-old Lightning defenseman representing country at Games for 1st time

MILAN -- Victor Hedman has done it all in the NHL.

The Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman has won the Stanley Cup twice (2020, 2021), the Conn Smythe Trophy as most valuable player of the playoffs (2020) and the Norris Trophy as the best defenseman in the NHL (2017-18).

He has 807 points (171 goals, 636 assists) in 1,152 games. He’s been Lightning captain since the start of last season.

Since entering the NHL at the start of the 2009-10 season, Hedman has the third-most points among all defensemen, behind Erik Karlsson (905) and Brent Burns (819). He’s fourth in games played among defensemen behind Burns (1,226), Ryan Suter (1,215) and Drew Doughty (1,174).

But something was missing from his resume until this week.

As hard as it is to believe, the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 will be the first time the 35-year-old will play for Team Sweden on the biggest of world stages.

He was surprisingly left off the 2014 team that won silver in Sochi, Russia, and NHL players did not participate in the 2018 and 2022 Winter Games.

Hedman did represent Sweden in the World Cup of Hockey 2016 and the 4 Nations Face-Off last season, but never the Olympics.

“The fact that we are back here on the biggest stage, it’s a dream come true,” Hedman said Monday. “It’s kind of the last thing I haven't really got to enjoy us as a hockey player, so I'm super grateful for this opportunity, and trying to soak in the whole experience, and just getting ready, you know, to take it game by game, and let's focus on wins now.”

Sweden practiced again Tuesday and is scheduled to hold a morning skate before its first game against host Team Italy on Wednesday at Santagiulia Arena (3 p.m. ET; Peacock, USA, CBC Gem, SN, TSN, CBC).

“It’s been a great experience so far,” Hedman said. “We've only been here for a little over 24 hours. But you know, just getting settled in the Olympic Village and, you know, I have a couple of practices, and then try to get adjusted to the time change. And let's go from there.”

There is no denying what Hedman brings to Sweden and Tampa Bay. At 6-foot-7 and 244 pounds, he’s one of the most intimidating players in the entire NHL. He’s an elite defender who can also score.

He’s the total package.

And if Hedman holds a grudge from not being on Sweden’s roster for the 2014 Sochi Olympics, he hasn’t shown it. When asked if it was tough to wait so long to finally get here, Hedman pointed out he’s had plenty of other achievements in his career.

“I mean, there's been a lot of good memories in between two,” Hedman said. “You know, two Stanley Cups, the World Championships.”

It’s that easy-going demeanor off the ice that makes him so valuable and approachable to his teammates both in Tampa and here with Sweden.

“He was a big mentor to me when I got to the League,” said Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak, who is playing for Team Slovakia at the Olympics. "He helped me in many ways to get used to the League, the lifestyle and everything.

“He means a lot to me. Obviously, he’s the captain of my team in the NHL, so I have a lot of respect for him how he carries himself and his team. It’s going to be fun to play against him.”

Sweden forward Pontus Holmberg said Hedman was a huge help after he signed with Tampa Bay as a free agent on July 1 last year.

“He’s great guy,” Holmberg said. “Good leader. He’s a captain in Tampa, too, so he’s a leader, a really good guy. He talks to everybody.

“He’s a really nice guy. He helped me a lot when I first came over to Tampa.”

Even Sweden coach Sam Hallam, when asked about Hedman’s impact, talked about his personality, not his playing ability.

“He’s so [down] to earth, his values as a person, as a player, his passion playing for the national team,” Hallam said. “He’s just so grounded.”

And, as Hallam pointed out, Hedman has taken care of one more important issue for Sweden.

“He’s keeping track of Erik Karlsson,” Hallam said.

