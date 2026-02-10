Team Slovakia embraces underdog role at Olympics, eager to surprise 

MILAN -- The players on Team Slovakia know they are considered underdogs at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

They know they are not being mentioned in the same category as Team Canada, Team USA, Team Sweden and Team Finland.

With just seven NHL players on the roster, it’s understandable.

But it’s also a huge motivator heading into their opening game against Finland on Wednesday (10:40 a.m. ET; Peacock, USA, CBC Gem, TSN, CBC).

“Maybe we are the underdog, but I don't think it's going to be easy against us,” Calgary Flames forward Martin Pospisil said. “We will try to just play simple, hard, especially my line, we’re going to be heavy. I believe it's not going to be easy against us.”

When asked specifically about playing Finland, Pospisil was more defiant.

“We can’t give them too much respect,” Pospisil said. “You need to kind of have a [forget]-you mindset and then just go there and play.”

To get an idea of the challenge Slovakia provides, just look at the line Pospisil will play on.

First, there is Pospisil himself, the center at 6-foot-2, 173 pounds. On one wing will be Pavol Regenda of the San Jose Sharks, all 6-3, 215 pounds of him. The other wing is Milos Kelemen (6-2, 218), who plays for HC Dymano of the Kontinental Hockey League.