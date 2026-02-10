Team Canada connects at spectacular Ice Palazzo set up for athletes, families in Milan

MILAN -- Is this Italy or Canada?

It’s both at the Hockey Canada Ice Palazzo, a home away from home for Team Canada hockey players, speed skaters, figure skaters and their families that opened Tuesday at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

The families of the women’s hockey team gathered there in the afternoon before bussing to Santagiulia Arena to watch the women’s game against Team USA, which ended in a 5-0 loss. The men’s hockey team gathered there at night to watch the women’s game on a giant screen.

“It’s very well done,” said defenseman Thomas Harley, as he watched the women’s game with teammate Seth Jarvis. “They put a lot of time and effort into this, and it’ll be a great spot for families to come before and after the game to hang out and get ready to go.”

The Canadian Olympic Committee normally sets up a “house” like this at the Olympics. But these Winter Games have multiple hubs, and hockey, speed skating and figure skating are the only events in Milan. So, Hockey Canada decided to create the “palazzo.”