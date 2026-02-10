Slafkovsky hopes for another magical run at Olympics with Slovakia

MILAN -- Juraj Slafkovsky lived a dream at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, winning a bronze medal with Slovakia and being named the tournament's most valuable player.

At just 17 years of age in his first taste of Olympic hockey, Slafkovsky carried his team's offense on his young shoulders, scoring seven goals in seven games. He easily could have been confused for a much older player were it not for the braces he still had on his teeth.

At the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, Slafkovsky again will be a key player for Team Slovakia, but the context will be far different. Unlike four years ago in Beijing, this tournament will include NHL players.

"It's a different tournament with all the best players in the world being here," Slafkovsky said after practice at Santagiulia Arena on Monday. "I just want to give my best performance. I'll look to help my team and to be the best version of myself. Hopefully I can help the team win a few games."

Surrounded by a dozen journalists from his home country in the media zone, Slafkovsky took a few steps to his right to then be interviewed by the journalists with whom he regularly chats inside the Montreal Canadiens locker room.

When asked about the pressure he might be feeling from his homeland, Slafkovsky shrugged it off with his typical sense of humor.

"It's a good thing Slovakia's such a small country," he said while laughing. "I don't have the attention of a huge country like Canada. But I like that. I've dreamed about this when I was a kid. I want to have fun.

"I hope the other teams don't focus on me too much. But I feel like if I want to be the guy who makes the difference on the ice, I'm going to need to go up against the other teams' best forward lines and best defensemen. I'm going to be looking to make things difficult for them and score some goals."