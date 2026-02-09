Landeskog healthy, ‘grateful for the opportunity’ with Team Sweden at Olympics

MILAN -- Gabriel Landeskog already has an Olympic medal in men’s hockey.
He won it playing for Team Sweden in 2014 in Sochi, the previous time NHL players participated before the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.
The forward was 21 at the time, in the middle of his third NHL season with the Colorado Avalanche.
Landeskog has that medal at home with some of his other hockey memorabilia. In fact, a few months ago friends were visiting and while looking at some of his other hockey trophies, they found it.
“One of them pulled out the medal and was looking at it, and my daughter comes up to him and says, ‘What's that? What's that?’ Landeskog said at the Sweden National Team headquarters on Monday. “She had never seen it, because it's not something I pull out to brag about. But if it was a different color, I'd probably show her.”
The color of that medal is silver, not gold. It was given to him after Sweden lost 3-0 to Canada in the gold medal game in 2014. The color and what it represents is why it’s not proudly displayed in his home.
Twelve years later, it’s still a sore point for Landeskog.
Hours before puck drop, Sweden forward Nicklas Backstrom was ruled ineligible after he tested positive for an elevated level of pseudoephedrine. Months later, the International Olympic Committee determined it was because of allergy medication and he was reinstated.
But it was too late.
“(Winning gold was) not something we were able to do, and the gold medal game felt … obviously, we were dealing with some outside circumstances that were pretty unfortunate right before the gold medal game,” said Landeskog, now 33. “But at the end of the day, you look back at it as a great experience and as a fun couple of weeks, but you're left wanting more when you leave with a silver medal.”