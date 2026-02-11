 United States-Canada rivalry started at 1932 Olympics, '33 Worlds

Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly column for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week is a look back at how the United States earned retribution for finishing second to Canada at the 1932 Lake Placid Olympics by defeating its rival to win the 1933 IIHF World Championship.

The roots of what evolved into a fierce United States-Canada hockey rivalry were planted when a 10-string motley collection of mostly New England stickhandlers stunned the favored Canadians at the 1933 IIHF World Championship in Prague, Czechoslovakia, to bring championship gold and glory to America.

The start of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 recalls two historic championship games in 1932 and 1933 that shaped the ice rivalry that still sizzles 94 years later. One year after Canada won gold at the 1932 Lake Placid Olympics, the United States pulled off one of the most unexpected upsets in World Championship history.

For its time, it was an earlier Miracle on Ice.

"Getting ready for the 1933 Worlds, we all remembered what had happened in '32," Gerry Cosby, the U.S. goalie in 1933, said inside his hockey store at Madison Square Garden in 1976. "Yeah, the Canadians just barely beat us in Placid. We never forgot how close our team came to going all the way."

Heading into the deciding 1932 gold medal game, Canada led by only a point. Thus, if the game was tied after three periods, Canada would be declared the victor.

As it happened, Canada scored a late goal and held on to win gold on the basis of the 2-2 tie. Though the United States settled for silver, the fact that they missed by a whisper merely inspired them a year later.

Cosby, who hailed from Roxbury, Massachusetts, would go on to become a practice goalie for the New York Rangers and later starred for their New York Rovers farm team, who shared Madison Square Garden with the parent Rangers.

"We wanted to show the world that we could, once and for all, beat the Canadians," Cosby said. "I was never more pumped to win a hockey game for my country than in the 1933 Worlds Final."