NHL EDGE stats: Sleeper countries for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Group B: Finland

Although Finland will be without its top center Aleksander Barkov (knee surgery) for the Olympics, the country still boasts a strong core of forwards in terms of advanced stats. Mikko Rantanen (Dallas Stars) is tied for sixth in the entire NHL in high-danger goals (17), while Sebastian Aho (Carolina Hurricanes) has dominated in midrange areas; Aho is tied for eighth in the entire NHL in midrange goals (12) and also ranks in the 97th percentile among forwards in midrange shots on goal (62).

The country has four key players from the Stars, including forwards Rantanen, Roope Hintz and defensemen Miro Heiskanen and Esa Lindell, and also a former Dallas forward in Mikael Granlund (now plays for Anaheim Ducks). Finland’s first power play at practice has been Rantanen, Aho, Hintz, Granlund and Heiskanen. Artturi Lehkonen (Colorado Avalanche) is another high-end NHL forward and ranks highly at his position in high-danger shots on goal (70; 98th percentile) and high-danger goals (13; 94th percentile).

Hintz is an NHL EDGE stats superstar, ranking in the 90th percentile or higher in the following categories (percentile among forwards listed below):

• 22-plus mph speed bursts: 33 (99th percentile; third in entire NHL)

• 20-plus mph speed bursts: 258 (99th percentile; fifth in entire NHL)

• Max skating speed: 23.61 mph (98th percentile)

• High-danger shots on goal: 70 (98th percentile)

• Hardest shot: 92.04 mph (91st percentile)

• Power-play skating distance: 23.87 miles (91st percentile)