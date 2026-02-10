Gudas hoping to match father with Olympic medal for Czechia

Ducks captain aiming for gold after dad won bronze with Czechoslovakia in 1992

Gudas CZE
By Nicholas J. Cotsonika
@cotsonika NHL.com Columnist

MILAN -- Radko Gudas smiled as he talked about his father, Leo, winning bronze as a defenseman for Czechoslovakia at the 1992 Albertville Olympics.

Gudas was 1 ½ years old then. But he has held the medal many times. He thinks he wore it as a kid. And oh, he hears about it now that he's a defenseman for Team Czechia at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

"My dad is always waving at me the bronze medal from Albertville, so it's kind of like, I need to beat him to be able to wave at him something too," Gudas said after practice at Santagiulia Arena on Tuesday.

This is a special opportunity for Gudas. The 35-year-old is the captain of the Anaheim Ducks and a veteran of 872 games over 14 seasons in the NHL, and he’s an alternate for the Czechs.

He made his first Olympic appearance in Sochi in 2014, when the Czech Republic lost to Team USA 5-2 in the quarterfinals. He was eager to return to the Winter Games, but NHL players didn't go to PyeongChang in 2018 and Beijing in 2022.

Now NHL players are back, and so is he.

He wouldn't say he’s aging like a fine wine, more like another Czech beverage.

"I'm more of a beer guy than wine," he said with a laugh. "But yeah, I never thought I'm going to be in this age at this level, so I'm really happy."

It means a lot to Czechia to have NHL players at the Olympics. The first time NHL players participated, in Nagano in 1998, the Czechs won gold.

Gudas was 7 ½ then, watching at home with his father, skipping school.

Referring to the best players from the rest of the world, Gudas said: "They came, and we still were able to beat them. It's one of the nicest Czech sports history events. Everybody remembers it. Even people that weren't born yet, they saw the games. It's still sometimes on TV in Czech, and it's one of the proudest moments for Czech hockey world."

Gudas was 18 when he saw the New York Rangers defeat the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in the NHL Premiere Series before 17,085 at O2 Arena on Oct. 4, 2008. That was the first NHL regular-season game in his hometown of Prague.

Little did he know that Tampa Bay would select him in the third round (No. 66) in the 2010 NHL Draft. He has played in the NHL since 2012-13, skating for the Lightning, Philadelphia Flyers, Washington Capitals, Florida Panthers and Ducks.

He's 6-foot, 208 pounds, and physical; since the start of the 2012-13 season, Gudas' 3,205 hits are second among NHL players to Matt Martin (3,248).

"It's always tough to play against him," said Vancouver Canucks center David Kampf, a Team Czechia teammate. "He's heavy, heavy guy, and playing hard way, so it's nice to have him on my side."

Gudas has represented his country many times at different levels. The highlight was helping Czechia win gold at the 2024 IIHF World Championship in Prague.

He has a presence here along with 40-year-old captain Roman Cechmanek, a center who played 39 games for the Calgary Flames in 2012-13.

"They're the biggest leaders on our team," said Dallas Stars forward Radek Faksa, a Team Czechia teammate. "They lead the way on the ice, off the ice. When we don't play well, they will talk to us in the dressing room. Just seeing them on the ice and off the ice, you just feel better. They bring us so much confidence just watching them."

Team Czechia's first of three preliminary round games is against Team Canada on Thursday (10:40 a.m. ET; Peacock, USA, CBC Gem, CBC).

"Our first game against Team Canada is going to be one of the biggest challenges for us, so we got to be ready," Gudas said. "We have to have our feet going from minute No. 1."

Gudas sounds confident.

"We know what kind of stage we're on, and we want to perform at the highest level that we possibly can hoping that we can do some damage in the tournament," he said. "There's some great teams on the other sides too, but yeah, I really believe in our group that we want to do something here and want to give our country a chance again to be proud of us."

Gudas said his father will come to Milan later in the tournament, "maybe for the most important games." But his mother is here. So are his wife and kids.

"It's a fun time in our family," he said. "The kids are really enjoying it. We show the kids that their grandpa was at the Olympics too. Now I'm here too, so they're kind of soaking it in. I don't know if they really understand yet, but it's fun to have them around."

Maybe they'll get to hold an Olympic medal the way he once held his father's.

"When we won [the World Championship] couple years ago, we would take couple pictures with all the medals we had in the family," Gudas said. "Yeah, it still looked pretty nice, so I wouldn't mind having one of those myself."

Related Content

Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026: Group A preview

Pastrnak 'chilling' with Team Czechia ahead of pressure-filled Olympics

Czechia roster for 2026 Winter Olympics includes Pastrnak, Hertl

Zacha out for Team Czechia at Olympics with upper-body injury

Team Czechia roster for 2026 Winter Olympics at a glance

2026 Winter Olympics men's hockey schedule begins Feb. 11

NHL EDGE stats: Sleeper countries for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Fantasy top 10 sleepers for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Olympics

Team USA hangs with Snoop Dogg at 2026 Olympic Games

NHL EDGE stats: Sleeper countries for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Team Italy hoping to 'surprise some people' at Olympics

Slafkovsky hopes for another magical run at Olympics with Slovakia

Team Canada goalie breakdown for Milano Cortina Olympics

Team Slovakia embraces underdog role at Olympics, eager to surprise 

Saros ready for 'new challenge' with Finland at Olympics

Hedman ‘super grateful’ to finally play in Olympics with Team Sweden

Nylander's status unclear for Sweden Olympic opener

Nelson can add to family legacy with Team USA at Olympics

Bennett addition showcases depth for Canada at Olympics

Fantasy top 10 sleepers for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Fantasy rankings for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

EDGE stats: X-factors for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Fantasy picks, props, futures for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026: Group B preview

Slavin gets warm sendoff from neighbors before 2026 Winter Olympics

NHL players should embrace time living in Olympic Village, Brodeur says