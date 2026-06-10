NHL EDGE stats behind Hurricanes’ adjustments in 2026 Stanley Cup Final

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we break down key advanced stats behind the Carolina Hurricanes’ key adjustments during the 2026 Stanley Cup Final.

Watch Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Hurricanes and Golden Knights on Thursday, June 11 (8 p.m. ET; ABC, SN, TVAS, CBC). The best-of-7 series is tied 2-2.

1. Bussi’s high-danger save percentage

The goalie switch from Frederik Andersen to Brandon Bussi has provided the Hurricanes with a mid-series spark. Bussi stopped 18 of 19 shots faced during Carolina’s Game 3 loss in double overtime. Then, Bussi won his first career playoff start in Game 4, stopping 18 of 21 shots faced (including six of seven from high-danger zones). Coach Rod Brind’Amour’s decision to make Andersen, who is 13-2 in 16 games this postseason, a healthy scratch (Bussi’s backup for Game 4 was Pyotr Kochetkov) was a major adjustment for a high-pressure game that ultimately led to a positive result.

Bussi became the third goalie in the expansion era (since 1968) to make his first career playoff start in the Stanley Cup Final. The others are Andrei Vasilevskiy (2015) and Jussi Markkanen (2006). Bussi became the third goalie in NHL history to make his first career playoff start in a Stanley Cup Final and win. The others are Hank Bassen (1961 with Detroit Red Wings) and Alfie Moore (1938 with Chicago Black Hawks).

Although it’s a small sample size, Bussi (two games played) is tied with Arturs Silovs (three games played) of the Pittsburgh Penguins for the NHL postseason lead in high-danger save percentage (.909 each). Bussi has also excelled in 5-on-5 close save percentage (.952; when game is tied in first or second period or within one goal in third period), ranking third in that category) behind Silovs (.977) and Scott Wedgewood of the Colorado Avalanche (.961).