Color of Hockey: Ta'amu set to play 2nd season in WHL, prep for NHL Draft

Ed Ta’amu enjoys watching his son excel in a sport he wasn’t very familiar with during his football-playing days until he attended a WHL game when he was playing for Spokane of the Arena Football League in 2006. Now he and Noa’s mother, Jessica Scott, rarely miss their son’s games. They moved to Edmonton when Noa joined the Oil Kings, though Ta’amu returns regularly to California to help coach football at La Costa Canyon High School.

“I guess it opened me and my family on the Samoan side up to a whole new world,” he said. “I mean, we would have never guessed in 100 years that we'd be going to hockey games. And just even for him to represent the country, the red, white and blue internationally. There's nothing like that in football until recently when they added the flag football to Olympics (for the 2028 Los Angeles Games Olympics).”

Ta’amu said his son becoming a hockey player allows him to keep bragging rights as the best football player in the family. He recalled that Noa once returned an interception 70 yards as a lineman for a touchdown in his lone season of high school football.

“I’m, like, ‘There’s no way my kid’s better than me in hockey and football,’” he said.

Noa said he laughs when his father boasts about shutting him out when he donned goalie gear for a parent vs. player squirt game in San Diego.

“Well, he kind of takes up the whole net,” he said. “It was kind of hard to score on him when I was young and I could barely lift the puck.”