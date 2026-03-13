2026 NHL Draft notebook: Cover getting noticed after journey from tropics

The 2026 NHL Draft will be held at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on June 26-27. NHL.com will take a closer look at some of the draft-eligible players to watch. This week, a profile on right wing Jaxon Cover with London of the Ontario Hockey League.

One might assume watching Jaxon Cover that the 18-year-old forward was raised in a rink and immersed in ice hockey culture from the day he was born.

Think again.

Even before Cover became an on-ice hit and was later chosen by the London Knights in the fourth round (No. 64) of the 2024 Ontario Hockey League draft, he was an inline roller hockey sensation from the Cayman Islands in the western Caribbean -- an area of the world that has just one hockey rink and it's built for roller hockey.

"I was born in Miami (Florida) but wasn't there for too long because my parents lived in the Caymans, so I was only a couple months old when I fully moved back to the Caymans and was raised there," Cover said. "Being from the Cayman Islands really shaped me a lot by playing roller my whole life. I feel like I take a lot of my on-ice skill from roller with the shiftiness involved. When I moved to Canada (at the age of 12), I found the love for playing ice hockey."