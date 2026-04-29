Sorokin, Swayman, Vasilevskiy named Vezina Trophy finalists

Islanders, Bruins, Lightning goalies up for award given to top player at position

Vezina-Finalists_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Ilya Sorokin, Jeremy Swayman and Andrei Vasilevskiy were named finalists for the Vezina Trophy on Wednesday.

The winner of the award, which is given annually to the goalie voted the best at his position by NHL general managers, will be announced at a later date.

Sorokin was 29-24-2 with a 2.68 goals-against average, .906 save percentage and led the NHL with seven shutouts in 55 games for the New York Islanders. The 30-year-old allowed two or fewer goals 21 times and had 16 games with at least 30 saves.

Sorokin led the NHL in high-danger saves (452) and high-danger save percentage (.864) this season. A second-time finalist, Sorokin was runner-up in 2022-23. He would be the first Islanders goalie to win the award since Billy Smith in 1981-82.

Swayman was 31-18-4 with a 2.71 GAA and .908 save percentage in 54 games for the Boston Bruins, and had a career-high in wins. The 27-year-old allowed two or fewer goals in 31 games and helped Boston (45-27-10) clinch the first wild card in the Eastern Conference after missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season. His 1,426 total saves ranked fifth in the NHL and his 38 starts with at least a .900 save percentage ranked first in the NHL.

A first-time finalist, Swayman would be the first Bruins goalie to win the award since Linus Ullmark in 2022-23.

Vasilevskiy (39-15-4) led the League in wins this season for the sixth time in his career and ranked second in GAA (2.12) and tied for fourth in save percentage (.912) among goalies to play at least 20 games. The 31-year-old allowed two goals or fewer in 35 of his 58 games for the Tampa Bay Lightning and was 17-0-1 with a 1.90 GAA and .925 save percentage from Dec. 20-Feb. 25.

A six-time Vezina finalist, he won the award in 2018-19 and helped Tampa Bay finish second in the Atlantic Division with a record of 50-26-6.

Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets won the Vezina last season.

The remaining finalists for the NHL Awards will be announced this week and next week. Here is the schedule: 

Thursday, April 30
Lady Byng Memorial Trophy (Sportsmanship and Gentlemanly Conduct)

Friday, May 1
Jack Adams Award (Coach of the Year)

Monday, May 4
Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy (Perseverance, Sportsmanship and Dedication)

Tuesday, May 5
Calder Memorial Trophy (Rookie of the Year)

Wednesday, May 6
Frank J. Selke Trophy (Top Defensive Forward)

Thursday, May 7
James Norris Memorial Trophy (Top Defenseman)

Friday, May 8
Hart Memorial Trophy (MVP of Regular Season)

Monday, May 11
Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award (Impact on Community, Culture or Society)

Finalists for the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award will be announced following the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Only winners will be announced for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy (Leadership and Humanitarian Contribution) and Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award (Leadership and Growing the Game).

More information on all trophies -- including past finalists and winners, descriptions, and history -- can be found at Records.NHL.com.

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