Celebrini, Kucherov, McDavid named Ted Lindsay Award finalists

Sharks center, Lightning forward, Oilers captain up for most outstanding player as voted by NHLPA

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By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Macklin Celebrini, Nikita Kucherov and Connor McDavid were named finalists for the Ted Lindsay Award on Tuesday.

The award is given annually to the most outstanding player in the NHL as voted by fellow members of the NHL Players' Association.

The winner will be announced at a later date.

Celebrini was fourth in the NHL and set a San Jose Sharks franchise record with 115 points (45 goals, 70 assists) in 82 games. In his second NHL season, the 19-year-old center had a point in 60 games this season, including at least three points in 18 games and five games with at least four points. He had 33 power-play points and five game-winning goals to help the Sharks finish 39-35-8 with 86 points after they had 20 wins and 52 points last season.

Celebrini would be the first Sharks player to win the award.

Kucherov was second in the NHL with 130 points (44 goals, 86 assists) in 76 games for the Tampa Bay Lightning. The 32-year-old forward led the League with a points-per-game average of 1.71. He had a plus-43 rating, tied for third among all players, had at least one point in 60 of 76 games, including 40 games with at least two points. He had nine games with at least four points and two five-point games. Kucherov's best stretch came from Dec. 20-Jan. 12, when he had 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists) in 10 games.

Kucherov won the Ted Lindsay Award last season after leading the NHL with 121 points (37 goals, 84 assists). This is the fourth time Kucherov is a finalist for the Ted Lindsay Award, including the third season in a row, also winning it 2018-19. He led the Lightning in goals, assists and points and helped them finish second in the Atlantic Division with a 50-26-5 record.

The NHL Tonight crew discuss the Ted Lindsay nominees

McDavid, who led the League with 138 points (48 goals, 90 assists), has won the Ted Lindsay Award four times (2016-17, 2017-18, 2020-21, 2022-23) and is a finalist for the seventh time. He could join Wayne Gretzky as the only player to win it five times. He had points in 68 of the 82 games he played this season, including 43 multipoint games, and seven games with at least four points, including three games with five points. The 29-year-old center and Oilers captain had 46 points (19 goals, 27 assists) in a 20-game point streak from Dec. 4-Jan. 13. He led Edmonton in goals, assists and points and helped it finish second in the Pacific Division (41-30-11).

"I believe production-wise, it was his second-best year," Oilers coach Kris Knobauch said of McDavid. "He led the NHL in scoring and really had a tremendous second half or three-quarters of the season, especially at the end of the year when our season was on the line and we’re missing (Leon) Draisaitl who is another star in this League where he really elevated his game and got our team into the playoffs.

"Connor obviously gets a lot of attention, a lot of accolades and deservingly so, with how good of a player he is. This year being as good as he is, it was still one of his best years, so I think he’s very deserving of that award."

The remaining finalists for the NHL Awards will be announced this week and next week. Here is the schedule: 

Wednesday, April 29
Vezina Trophy (Top Goaltender)

Thursday, April 30
Lady Byng Memorial Trophy (Sportsmanship and Gentlemanly Conduct)

Friday, May 1
Jack Adams Award (Coach of the Year)

Monday, May 4
Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy (Perseverance, Sportsmanship and Dedication)

Tuesday, May 5
Calder Memorial Trophy (Rookie of the Year)

Wednesday, May 6
Frank J. Selke Trophy (Top Defensive Forward)

Thursday, May 7
James Norris Memorial Trophy (Top Defenseman)

Friday, May 8
Hart Memorial Trophy (MVP of Regular Season)

Monday, May 11
Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award (Impact on Community, Culture or Society)

Finalists for the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award will be announced following the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Only winners will be announced for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy (Leadership and Humanitarian Contribution) and Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award (Leadership and Growing the Game).

More information on all trophies -- including past finalists and winners, descriptions, and history -- can be found at Records.NHL.com.

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