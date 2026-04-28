Celebrini, Kucherov, McDavid named Ted Lindsay Award finalists

McDavid, who led the League with 138 points (48 goals, 90 assists), has won the Ted Lindsay Award four times (2016-17, 2017-18, 2020-21, 2022-23) and is a finalist for the seventh time. He could join Wayne Gretzky as the only player to win it five times. He had points in 68 of the 82 games he played this season, including 43 multipoint games, and seven games with at least four points, including three games with five points. The 29-year-old center and Oilers captain had 46 points (19 goals, 27 assists) in a 20-game point streak from Dec. 4-Jan. 13. He led Edmonton in goals, assists and points and helped it finish second in the Pacific Division (41-30-11).
"I believe production-wise, it was his second-best year," Oilers coach Kris Knobauch said of McDavid. "He led the NHL in scoring and really had a tremendous second half or three-quarters of the season, especially at the end of the year when our season was on the line and we’re missing (Leon) Draisaitl who is another star in this League where he really elevated his game and got our team into the playoffs.
"Connor obviously gets a lot of attention, a lot of accolades and deservingly so, with how good of a player he is. This year being as good as he is, it was still one of his best years, so I think he’s very deserving of that award."