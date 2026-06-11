Hart Trophy winner be to announced before Game 5 of Stanley Cup Final

The winner of the Hart Trophy will be announced Thursday.

Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche and Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers are the finalists for the Hart, which is given annually to the NHL player voted most valuable to his team by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

The winner will be announced on ESPN in the United States and Sportsnet in Canada during pregame coverage for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET. The best-of-7 series is tied 2-2.

Kucherov was second in the NHL with 130 points (44 goals, 86 assists) in 76 games for the Lightning this season. He led the League with a points-per-game average of 1.71 and had a plus-43 rating, tied for third among all players, and had at least one point in 60 of 76 games, including 40 games with at least two points. The 32-year-old right wing had nine games with at least four points and two five-point games. Kucherov's best stretch came from Dec. 20-Jan. 12, when he had 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists) in 10 games.

Kucherov led the Lightning in goals, assists and points, and he helped them finish second in the Atlantic Division with a 50-26-5 record. A finalist for the third straight season, Kucherov finished third last season and was runner-up in 2023-24. He won the award in 2018-19.

Kucherov was also a finalist for the Ted Lindsay Award, given to the most outstanding player in the NHL as voted by fellow members of the NHL Players' Association; McDavid was announced as the winner of the Lindsay Award on Sunday.