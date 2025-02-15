3 Keys: United States vs. Canada, 4 Nations Face-Off

Skill, physicality to be on display in rivalry game; Makar game-time decision

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

UNITED STATES (1-0-0-0) vs. CANADA (0-1-0-0)

4 Nations Face-Off, Bell Centre, Montreal

8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS

MONTREAL -- Charlie McAvoy was asked what makes the hockey rivalry between the United States and Canada special.

"Everything that's come before us," the U.S. defenseman said. "What we've grown up watching and for a lot of us what we've played in, whether it's World Juniors or other events. It just doesn't get any better than this."

Brad Marchand, McAvoy's teammate with the Boston Bruins, answered it this way.

"There's no bigger rivalry than Canada-U.S. in hockey," the Canada forward said. "They're the games that everybody dreams about playing growing up. They're memories that will last a lifetime. We're all really looking forward to it. Can't come quick enough."

It's happening Saturday at Bell Centre, Canada and the United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off.

The Canadians haven't lost to the U.S., or any country, in best-on-best competition since Feb. 21, 2010, when the U.S. won 5-3 in the qualification round of the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

Canada got its revenge in the gold-medal game with Sidney Crosby scoring the golden goal in overtime for a 3-2 win. Canada has won 26 straight international tournament games with Crosby in the lineup.

"They're big and strong up the middle," Canada center Connor McDavid said of the U.S. "They've got great centermen. Their back end is solid. They're like us. They've got great players all over. It's two great teams going at it. Should make for entertaining hockey."

The United States is coming off a 6-1 win against Finland on Thursday, when Brady Tkachuk and Matthew Tkachuk each scored two goals and Zach Werenski had three assists.

Canada defeated Sweden 4-3 on Wednesday with Mitch Marner scoring 6:06 into overtime. Crosby had three assists, including on Marner's goal.

Cale Makar (illness) is a game-time decision for Canada. The defenseman participated in the morning skate Saturday after missing practice Friday with an illness. If he can't play, Canada will be allowed to add Thomas Harley (Dallas Stars) to its roster and insert him into the lineup.

Harley is in Montreal and skated after Makar left the ice Saturday.

With a regulation win, the United States would guarantee its spot in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game at TD Garden in Boston on Thursday. An overtime or shootout win could also get the U.S. into the final if Sweden loses to Finland in regulation.

Canada will clinch a spot in the final if it wins in regulation and Finland loses to Sweden in any fashion.

"This is probably the most exciting matchup of the tournament," Canada defenseman Drew Doughty said.

Here are 3 keys to the game:

1. Identity checks

The Canadians played more of a skill game against Sweden led by Crosby. That plays to more of their identity.

The Americans played more of a physical, banging type of game against Finland, led by the Tkachuk brothers. That style plays more to their identity.

But Canada knows it's going to be a heavier game against the United States, which is likely why Sam Bennett is entering the lineup, replacing Travis Konecny, to center a line that will also feature Brad Marchand and Seth Jarvis.

That line could be an answer to the Tkachuk brothers and Jack Eichel. Brady and Matthew Tkachuk, Bennett's teammate with the Florida Panthers, were moved to Eichel's wings in the second period against Finland and they dominated.

Brady and Matthew each had two goals, combining for three in the third period. Eichel had two assists.

"It'll be interesting if Sam and Matthew meet in a corner," Canada coach Jon Cooper said.

2. Goaltending

Canada is sticking with Jordan Binnington, who made 23 saves in the win against Sweden. However, he gave up two goals on 10 shots in the third period, allowing the Swedes to come back from 3-1 down to force overtime.

He likely will have to be better than he was against Sweden for Canada to defeat the U.S.

The U.S., unsurprisingly, is sticking with Connor Hellebuyck, who gave up a goal to Henri Jokiharju on the second shot he faced 7:31 into the first period against Finland, but stopped the next 19 shots in the 6-1 win.

Hellebuyck undoubtedly will be tested more by Canada than he was Finland.

3. Finding balance between physicality and discipline

The one thing the Americans know they cannot do, especially early in the game, is allow their physicality to get the better of them, putting the Canadians on the power play.

They want to be fast and aggressive, but Sweden found out the hard way what giving Canada a power play early in the game can do.

It took 12 seconds for a power play that features Crosby, McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Sam Reinhart and Makar to strike. McDavid to Crosby to Mackinnon and into the back of the net.

"It's a controlled aggression," McAvoy said. "You don't want to just be running around and putting yourself out of position. When it's there it's there, and you'll know when to take it. We want to be playing hard. As a [defense] corps, we want to be playing physical and hard and trying to limit time and space as much as we can.

"It's like playoff hockey. That's probably the best thing I can compare it to when you're just trying to tow that line in a pivotal game in the playoffs. You know you can't cross it, take a penalty and put your team in a tough spot. You have to read the game, and that's what we'll do."

United States projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Jack Eichel -- Matthew Tkachuk

Jake Guentzel -- Auston Matthews -- Jack Hughes

J.T. Miller -- Dylan Larkin -- Matt Boldy

Brock Nelson -- Vincent Trocheck -- Kyle Connor

Zach Werenski -- Charlie McAvoy

Noah Hanifin -- Adam Fox

Jaccob Slavin -- Brock Faber

Connor Hellebuyck

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Chris Kreider, Jake Sanderson, Jeremy Swayman

Injured: None

Canada projected lineup

Sam Reinhart -- Connor McDavid -- Mitch Marner

Sidney Crosby -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mark Stone

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Brayden Point

Brad Marchand -- Sam Bennett -- Seth Jarvis

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Josh Morrissey -- Colton Parayko

Travis Sanheim -- Drew Doughty

Jordan Binnington

Adin Hill

Scratched: Travis Konecny, Samuel Montembeault

Injured: Shea Theodore (upper body)

Status report

The U.S. will start with the same forward lines and defense pairs it switched to during the second period against Finland. … Bennett will replace Konecny, a forward. ... Sanheim replaces Theodore, who is out for the tournament after sustaining an upper-body injury in the second period against Sweden.

