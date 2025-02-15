3 Keys: United States vs. Canada, 4 Nations Face-Off

UNITED STATES (1-0-0-0) vs. CANADA (0-1-0-0)

4 Nations Face-Off, Bell Centre, Montreal

8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS

MONTREAL -- Charlie McAvoy was asked what makes the hockey rivalry between the United States and Canada special.

"Everything that's come before us," the U.S. defenseman said. "What we've grown up watching and for a lot of us what we've played in, whether it's World Juniors or other events. It just doesn't get any better than this."

Brad Marchand, McAvoy's teammate with the Boston Bruins, answered it this way.

"There's no bigger rivalry than Canada-U.S. in hockey," the Canada forward said. "They're the games that everybody dreams about playing growing up. They're memories that will last a lifetime. We're all really looking forward to it. Can't come quick enough."

It's happening Saturday at Bell Centre, Canada and the United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off.

The Canadians haven't lost to the U.S., or any country, in best-on-best competition since Feb. 21, 2010, when the U.S. won 5-3 in the qualification round of the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

Canada got its revenge in the gold-medal game with Sidney Crosby scoring the golden goal in overtime for a 3-2 win. Canada has won 26 straight international tournament games with Crosby in the lineup.

"They're big and strong up the middle," Canada center Connor McDavid said of the U.S. "They've got great centermen. Their back end is solid. They're like us. They've got great players all over. It's two great teams going at it. Should make for entertaining hockey."

The United States is coming off a 6-1 win against Finland on Thursday, when Brady Tkachuk and Matthew Tkachuk each scored two goals and Zach Werenski had three assists.

Canada defeated Sweden 4-3 on Wednesday with Mitch Marner scoring 6:06 into overtime. Crosby had three assists, including on Marner's goal.

Cale Makar (illness) is a game-time decision for Canada. The defenseman participated in the morning skate Saturday after missing practice Friday with an illness. If he can't play, Canada will be allowed to add Thomas Harley (Dallas Stars) to its roster and insert him into the lineup.

Harley is in Montreal and skated after Makar left the ice Saturday.

With a regulation win, the United States would guarantee its spot in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game at TD Garden in Boston on Thursday. An overtime or shootout win could also get the U.S. into the final if Sweden loses to Finland in regulation.

Canada will clinch a spot in the final if it wins in regulation and Finland loses to Sweden in any fashion.

"This is probably the most exciting matchup of the tournament," Canada defenseman Drew Doughty said.