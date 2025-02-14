Makar misses practice for Canada ahead of game vs. U.S. at 4 Nations

BROSSARD, Quebec -- Cale Makar did not practice Friday because of an illness, leaving Canada with five healthy defensemen one day before its showdown with the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off at Bell Centre in Montreal on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

Forward Travis Konecny was skating as a defenseman during practice Friday.

"We’ll see what happens tomorrow," Canada coach Jon Cooper said. "I’m not really too sure what will happen. But at the end of the day, you just have to adjust. In practice today, 'TK' was back there helping us out on the blue line and hopefully Cale will be good to go tomorrow."

Canada already is down a defenseman with Shea Theodore out for the rest of the best-on-best international tournament because of an upper-body injury sustained during a 4-3 overtime win against Sweden on Tuesday.

The Vegas Golden Knights defenseman was injured at 2:33 of the second period on a hit from Sweden forward Adrian Kempe, forcing Canada to play the rest of the game with five defensemen.

Travis Sanheim, who was a healthy scratch for Canada in the opener, will jump into Theodore’s spot. But if Makar is unable to play, Canada likely would have to play with five defensemen.