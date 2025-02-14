Makar misses practice for Canada ahead of game vs. U.S. at 4 Nations

Illness leaves team with 5 healthy defensemen in preparation for rivalry showdown

Cale Makar CAN 4 Nations

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BROSSARD, Quebec -- Cale Makar did not practice Friday because of an illness, leaving Canada with five healthy defensemen one day before its showdown with the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off at Bell Centre in Montreal on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

Forward Travis Konecny was skating as a defenseman during practice Friday.

"We’ll see what happens tomorrow," Canada coach Jon Cooper said. "I’m not really too sure what will happen. But at the end of the day, you just have to adjust. In practice today, 'TK' was back there helping us out on the blue line and hopefully Cale will be good to go tomorrow."

Canada already is down a defenseman with Shea Theodore out for the rest of the best-on-best international tournament because of an upper-body injury sustained during a 4-3 overtime win against Sweden on Tuesday.

The Vegas Golden Knights defenseman was injured at 2:33 of the second period on a hit from Sweden forward Adrian Kempe, forcing Canada to play the rest of the game with five defensemen.

Travis Sanheim, who was a healthy scratch for Canada in the opener, will jump into Theodore’s spot. But if Makar is unable to play, Canada likely would have to play with five defensemen.

"Having Shea go down is obviously a big loss," Cooper said. "A fantastic player having a fantastic season in Vegas. It definitely changes the dynamic for the back end. I just feel bad for him losing out on that injury, but 'Sanny' is a great player and there are so many great defensemen in Canada that aren’t even here.

"So it’s like the regular season. Most teams talk about it: Next guy in mentality. I think between the coaching staff, systems, communication and all that, that’s where our focus has to be because we don’t have a lot of games or reps together, so just keying into that. Everyone is a great player. Reading off one another is the big thing."

According to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, the NHL and NHLPA spoke and agreed to allow Canada to add Dallas Stars defenseman Thomas Harley to the roster if Makar can’t go.

Makar had three blocked shots and led all Canada skaters in time on ice Wednesday with 28:06. He is on Canada’s top defense pair with Colorado Avalanche teammate Devon Toews and also is on Canada’s top power-play unit.

The U.S.-Canada game Saturday will cap a rivalry doubleheader that will begin with Finland facing Sweden at Bell Centre (1 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

