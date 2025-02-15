U.S. defensemen ready to step up against Canada powerhouse

MONTREAL -- The challenge is as much mental as physical, about not letting up and not being intimidated, about being in the right spots at the right times and keeping to a system installed less than a week ago.

Yes, the Canada offense is a juggernaut, a group that scored all of 12 seconds into its only power play of the 4 Nations Face-Off, against Sweden on Wednesday.

But the U.S. is not cowed by what they will be up against at Bell Centre on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS). It can’t be.

“You can’t really overthink,” defenseman Noah Hanifin said. “I think you’ve just got to trust yourself, trust your instincts. You don’t want to get caught doing too much necessarily, because when you do that any little mistake turns into a Grade A chance so fast against teams with that much talent.

“The margin for error is so close. It’s just about moving the puck, being hard, being simple, and letting our forwards get up and make their plays as well. Because we have a lot of dangerous offense as well.”

And though the names on Canada’s roster could be daunting -- Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid, Cale Makar, Mitch Marner -- the same could be said for the forwards and defensemen on the U.S. roster.

“You can’t be mesmerized by what they have,” defenseman Charlie McAvoy said. “And I think you could say the same for us. A lot of skill. We’ve got a lot of skill too, we’ve got a lot of superstars on our team. It’s going to be about defending as a group of five when you’re playing against a team like that.”

Those U.S. defensemen will be taking some cues from what Sweden did against Canada, limiting them to three goals in regulation, in a game that Canada needed overtime to win. The U.S. won its own first game in the tournament, a resounding 6-1 victory against Finland on Thursday.

“Just looked like a lot of speed and skill, especially in that first period, which I don’t think is much of a surprise to anybody seeing their roster dynamic they have,” McAvoy said. “Kind of like what they did with Sweden, how they got over the top of them and made it difficult to come to the neutral zone, to have really any time and space. That’s the objective. That’s what you’ve got to try and do. When you have guys that can wind it up like they do, you’ve got to try and get over the top and keep the puck out of their hands.”

The U.S. will aim to keep up the communication, both because of unfamiliar defense pairs and because of new systems, all of which have had to get up to speed since the teams arrived in Montreal on Monday.