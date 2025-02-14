U.S. honors Gaudreau’s legacy in ‘great way’ after opening 4 Nations win

MONTREAL -- There was one jersey hanging in the United States' dressing room following their 6-1 win against Finland in the 4 Nations Face-Off on Thursday.

It was Johnny Gaudreau's No. 13, on a hanger, draping off a hook in Brady Tkachuk's stall.

"We decided to hand it out for the player of the game in his honor," U.S. forward J.T. Miller said. "He is with us every step of the way, the whole family is, and we just want to keep it as special as we can, especially keeping the Gaudreau family close to us.”

Brady Tkachuk scored two goals in the win against Finland at Bell Centre. After the game the U.S. players gave him Gaudreau's jersey in recognition of his performance. Aerosmith's "Dream On" was playing in the dressing room as the media entered.

"It's amazing," said defenseman Zach Werenski, who was Gaudreau's teammate with the Columbus Blue Jackets for the past two seasons. "I didn't know that was coming until after the game. Just an incredible honor. A lot of guys in here knew John, knew John very well and still know his family. He's with us. Him and his brother are with us and we're going to play hard for them the whole tournament."