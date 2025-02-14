U.S. honors Gaudreau’s legacy in ‘great way’ after opening 4 Nations win

Team hands out late forward’s jersey to B. Tkachuk following 2-goal performance against Finland

gaudreau_jersey_sidebar

© Dan Rosen

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

MONTREAL -- There was one jersey hanging in the United States' dressing room following their 6-1 win against Finland in the 4 Nations Face-Off on Thursday.

It was Johnny Gaudreau's No. 13, on a hanger, draping off a hook in Brady Tkachuk's stall.

"We decided to hand it out for the player of the game in his honor," U.S. forward J.T. Miller said. "He is with us every step of the way, the whole family is, and we just want to keep it as special as we can, especially keeping the Gaudreau family close to us.”

Brady Tkachuk scored two goals in the win against Finland at Bell Centre. After the game the U.S. players gave him Gaudreau's jersey in recognition of his performance. Aerosmith's "Dream On" was playing in the dressing room as the media entered.

"It's amazing," said defenseman Zach Werenski, who was Gaudreau's teammate with the Columbus Blue Jackets for the past two seasons. "I didn't know that was coming until after the game. Just an incredible honor. A lot of guys in here knew John, knew John very well and still know his family. He's with us. Him and his brother are with us and we're going to play hard for them the whole tournament."

USA playing for Johnny Gaudreau

Members of the U.S. team, including players, coaches and staff, have repeatedly said they're playing this tournament in the honor of the late Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, who died on Aug. 29 when they were struck by an alleged drunk driver, who has been charged with two counts of death by auto, while riding bicycles near their home in Salem County, New Jersey.

Johnny likely would have been on the U.S. team here if not for his tragic passing.

So, the U.S. had a jersey made for him and has had it hanging in its dressing room since Monday, when the team began practicing here.

It has now taken on even greater meaning.

"Johnny means a lot not only to USA Hockey but to the guys in this room," forward Jack Eichel said. "His legacy speaks for itself. It's great to be able to do something like that and honor him. I know him and Matthew are up there watching down on us, looking over us. I think it's just a great way to honor his legacy and what he meant to USA Hockey and what he meant to all the people in here."

The next chance for a player to receive Gaudreau's jersey in recognition of his performance will be Saturday, when the United States plays Canada at Bell Centre (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

"It means a whole lot to everyone in this room," defenseman Brock Faber said. "I never formally met him, but I watched my fair share of him playing. It just brings in an extra energy and an extra motivation, just more pride to wear the red, white, and blue. The impact he left, him and his brother, on the hockey community and this team, goes a real long way."

Related Content

United States playing for Gaudreau, brother at 4 Nations Face-Off

NHLPA: 'It means a lot' for U.S. to have Guy Gaudreau part of 4 Nations Face-Off

USA playing for Gaudreau

4 Nations Face-Off Live Blog: United States vs. Finland

Tkachuk brothers help U.S. charge past Finland in 4 Nations Face-Off

U.S. turns focus to Canada after big win against Finland 

Tkachuks deliver dream performance for U.S. in win against Finland at 4 Nations

4 Nations Face-Off blog: Jake Guentzel

Hear from USA players and coach after win

4 Nations Face-Off schedule, rosters, format 

4 Nations Face-Off

Tkachuks deliver dream performance for U.S. in win against Finland at 4 Nations

Finland searching for answers following loss to United States in 4 Nations

U.S. turns focus to Canada after big win against Finland 

Tkachuk brothers help U.S. charge past Finland in 4 Nations Face-Off

Finland mulling changes after ‘tough day’ for Saros in opening 4 Nations loss

4 Nations Face-Off blog: Jake Guentzel

4 Nations Face-Off blog: Mikael Granlund

Pakarinen familiar with every angle of Finland, Sweden rivalry ahead of 4 Nations meeting

4 Nations Face-Off Live Blog: United States vs. Finland

Make-A-Wish teen reads U.S. starting lineup before 4 Nations Face-Off

Marchand calls himself Canada's ‘biggest fan’ in mic’d up moment after OT win

Finnish NBA star Markkanen rocks Finland's 4 Nations jersey

Crosby, MacKinnon setting example with work ethic for Canada at 4 Nations Face-Off

NHL EDGE stats: 4 Nations Face-Off leaders

NHLPA: 'It means a lot' for U.S. to have Guy Gaudreau part of 4 Nations Face-Off

Sweden hoping for bounce back against Finland at 4 Nations

Hellebuyck brings 'really calming presence' for U.S. against Finland in 4 Nations opener

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today