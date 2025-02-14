Tkachuks deliver dream performance for U.S. in win against Finland at 4 Nations

Brady, Matthew combine for 4 goals, describe playing on same line as 'best experience of my hockey life'

By Amalie Benjamin
@AmalieBenjamin NHL.com Senior Writer

MONTREAL -- There was no real reason to think this dream might become a reality, might grow bigger than they ever imagined in those days of street hockey and basement hockey, mini sticks and the more than occasional wrestling match. Matthew Tkachuk was ensconced with the Florida Panthers, who acquired him from the Calgary Flames, while Brady Tkachuk has spent his entire NHL career with the Ottawa Senators.

They would play against each other, sure. They would battle in regular-season NHL games, maybe one day in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Eastern Conference First Round, perhaps.

But together? When? How?

Which is why the 4 Nations Face-Off has all been such a gift for the Tkachuks.

“I think it was better than all those dreams we had,” Brady Tkachuk said. “It’s amazing. Honestly, I don’t really have words to describe it right now.”

Because on Thursday, it all happened, all at once. With the United States struggling a bit to find chemistry and consistency in its opener in the 4 Nations Face-Off, coach Mike Sullivan went to a plan that had been kicked around by the coaching staff since well before the team took the ice.

Matthew and Brady, together.

Now, not only were the Tkachuks playing together on the same team for the first time in their professional lives, they were on the ice at the same time, flanking Jack Eichel on the same line, their brotherly shorthand evident to their teammates and the crowd and those watching at home.

Sullivan and the U.S. had needed a spark. The Tkachuks were that spark.

By the start of the third period, the team was rolling, with Matthew and Brady matching each other goal for goal in a game that would eventually end as a 6-1 victory for the U.S. against Finland.

But midway through the second period, the game was tied 1-1 and the U.S. was generating little against Finland, which had nearly exhausted its supply of NHL defensemen before the 4 Nations even started.

So, Sullivan tossed the Tkachuks out.

“I think it’s pretty cool when you have an opportunity to play with your brother, there might be some added motivation or some added inspiration to want to play,” Sullivan said. “I thought when we made the switch -- we put them with Jack Eichel -- I think they have a funny way of just dragging us into the fight.”

Brady had already scored the first goal of the game for the U.S., banking the puck in off the pads of Juuse Saros from below the goal line to tie it 1-1 at 10:21 of the first period. In doing so, Brady and Keith Tkachuk became the fourth father-son duo to score a goal in an NHL international tournament, joining Peter and Leon Draisaitl, Matti and Niklas Hagman and Bobby and Brett Hull.

It would be just the start. Matthew soon would join them.

His first goal would come on the power play just 15 seconds into the third period, a backbreaker for Finland. Shortly after the puck had crossed the goal line, the video board cut to one of the best American players of his generation, a measured expression on his face. This time, though, he was merely a proud father.

Keith Tkachuk’s kids would combine for five points, with Brady getting two goals and Matthew getting two goals and an assist. They would be physical, in the faces of the Finnish defensemen, on the doorstep of Saros’ net, sometimes finding themselves battling for the netfront, whacking at the puck at the same time.

Asked how irritating that might be to face, defenseman Zach Werenski expressed sympathy for Finland.

“It’s annoying to face one of them in the NHL at once,” Werenski said. “I can’t imagine both of them.”

It was the clear consensus.

“I wouldn’t want to play against that line,” forward Jake Guentzel said. “That’s big bodies coming at you and going to hit you hard.”

Although Matthew has experienced two consecutive runs to the Stanley Cup Final, playing in big game after big game, for Brady this is just the start. As he himself noted, “We’ve always joked, I think I lead the League in most playoff games watched without playing.”

But now he has a chance, a chance at big moments. A chance at big moments with his brother.

And on the biggest stage he is blossoming.

“He was a beast,” Matthew Tkachuk said. “It was eight hits but it felt like 28 hits. He made his presence known, especially from the start. That’s the way we play. That’s one of the reasons why we’re on the team.”

They were not only the spark, not only the ones who helped push the U.S. from a tight game on the knife’s edge to a romp over Finland, they showed how much they are the soul of this team.

“That’s their game,” forward J.T. Miller said. “They play that old school brand and they can do everything.”

After the game, Sullivan mentioned “a certain attitude and a certain swagger that we can bring to the game.” It was the attitude that he wanted from his team, one that reflects the type of players assembled on the roster, no one more than the Tkachuks.

“It’s a great moment for them,” Sullivan said. “Both Matthew and Brady, they’re terrific players, they’re fierce competitors, and they bring a certain attitude that’s contagious.”

It was not only a highlight for the brothers, it was history. The pair became the first siblings to each score multiple goals in the same NHL international tournament game.

“I don’t really think it has hit yet, to be honest with you,” Brady Tkachuk said. “I can only imagine how proud my parents, family and friends that have helped us along the way [are]. I know from my experience I was really excited for this tournament.

“After a couple days, this has been the best experience of my hockey life. I can’t really describe the excitement and joy that I was able to play with him, just be together every day. It’s been amazing.”

