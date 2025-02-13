NHLPA: 'It means a lot' for U.S. to have Guy Gaudreau part of 4 Nations Face-Off

There is something natural about watching Guy Gaudreau in his USA tracksuit skating around Bell Centre ice with the rest of the United States players and coaches.

After all, the father of late NHL player Johnny Gaudreau and his younger brother, Matthew, was a long-time youth coach and full-time hockey dad.

So being on the ice is kind of like being at home for Guy.

That he was sharing the ice with this talented U.S. roster, many of whom knew his sons well, made the moment all the more magical.

As the players and coaches came on the ice to start their practice, Guy skated alongside Noah Hanifin, who played with Johnny for the Calgary Flames and with Matthew at Boston College.

"He was just chatting and we were skating around the circle before practice, just talking about our curves and our stick flexes and stuff like that," Hanifin said. "He's just so passionate about hockey, he loves the game, and a lot of these guys on our team knew Johnny really well and we were good friends with him so he knows a lot of us, and we wish we could have him here the whole tournament."

The U.S., led by general manager, Bill Guerin, has taken great care to ensure that the brothers are well-remembered.

There's an excellent chance Johnny would have been on the roster. A jersey with his name and familiar No. 13 has moved from dressing room to dressing room with the team as it prepares for its first game at the 4 Nations Face-Off, against Finland on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

But the jersey and a dressing room stall reserved for Johnny Gaudreau are static. Having Guy Gaudreau join the team for a special dinner Monday night and then come onto the ice for practice and join the team for its official team photo, is a poignant reminder of just how much the boys' loss has touched the game of hockey.