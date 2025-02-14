4 Nations Face-Off blog: Jake Guentzel

Jake Guentzel of the United States will keep a blog throughout the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20.

In his second entry, the Tampa Bay Lightning forward writes about their 6-1 win against Finland, him scoring a goal in the win, and how he will spend Friday before the U.S. plays Canada here Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

There were a lot of emotions, a lot of nerves, a lot of excitement, and all of the in between heading into this game. It just kind of seemed like today was taking forever knowing it was coming tonight, so it was just an awesome experience. So just coming off warmups you get the chills and just how engaged the crowd was, it was awesome.

Walking into the room before the game and seeing my name on a USA jersey was special. It’s the first time for me. Just an unbelievable honor. I’m thankful for this opportunity and trying to make the most of it.