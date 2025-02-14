Finland searching for answers following loss to United States in 4 Nations

Despite having a defense depleted by injuries with Miro Heiskanen (knee), Jani Hakanpaa (knee) and Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body) missing the tournament, Finland held the United States’ high-powered offense in check for most of the first two periods. In fact, Finland briefly stunned the U.S. by taking a 1-0 lead when Henri Jokiharju, one of its three injury replacements on defense, finished a 3-on-2 rush at 7:31 of the first period.

Even after the U.S. tied the score at 1-1 at 10:21 of the first period when Brady Tkachuk banked a shot in off goalie Juuse Saros from the left side, Finland stuck with its game plan and controlled play for much of the second period, not allowing a shot on goal in the opening 9:05. Matt Boldy’s deflection goal at 17:04 of the second gave the U.S. a 2-1 lead, but Finland still felt good about how it was playing heading into the third.

“We got the puck behind them and made their 'D' turn and made them come 200 feet,” defenseman Olli Maatta said. “We’re really good when we make teams do that. That’s not easy. And I think the second period we had a lot of chances we could’ve scored.”

Failing to convert on those chances proved costly for Finland in the third. Maatta’s hooking penalty against Auston Matthews with 2.2 seconds remaining in the second period set the U.S. up to begin the third on the power play. The U.S. converted only 15 seconds into the third when Matthew Tkachuk’s wrist shot from above the right circle deflected off the stick of Finland defenseman Niko Mikkola and floated in past Saros to make it 3-1.

Jake Guentzel made it 4-1 only 11 seconds later when he took a pass from Matthews on the rush and beat Saros between the pads from the left circle. Brady Tkachuk completed a pretty passing play on the rush with brother Matthew and Jack Eichel at 3:00 to increase the lead to 5-1, and Finland could not recover.

“We had a good start to the game,” Finland coach Antti Pennanen said. “The first period was really even and, actually, the second period was the best part from us. We had a couple of good chances we didn’t score. Actually, I don’t know what happened after that. The start of the third was, I don’t know how to say that. But we [weren’t] ready for that.”