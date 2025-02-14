Finland searching for answers following loss to United States in 4 Nations

MONTREAL -- Finland stood toe-to-toe with the United States for two periods Thursday, following their tight-checking game plan as well as they could’ve hoped against one of the expected powerhouse teams of the 4 Nations Face-Off.
Then, it all unraveled during a four-goal U.S. third period that left Finland searching for answers following a 6-1 loss at Bell Centre.
“Obviously, a better start in the third, we needed that, but I think it was a good battle by us the first two periods especially,” Finland captain Aleksander Barkov said. “So, we learned a lot from this game. It was our first game. It was their first too, but we will learn a lot from this one.”
Finland will have to learn quickly before playing rival Sweden in its next game at Bell Centre on Saturday (1 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS). Another loss to Sweden would be difficult to recover from, with only game remaining after that in the round-robin (against Canada on Monday).
But Finland chose to focus on the positives.
“The first two periods was a good hockey game,” forward Mikael Granlund said. “Either team could have been up 2-1, 3-1. There were good signs, and we know we have a good team. What’s up there, 6-1, it doesn’t really show what the game was.”