Finland mulling changes after ‘tough day’ for Saros in opening 4 Nations loss

MONTREAL -- Juuse Saros had a tough initial outing at the 4 Nations Face-Off, and Finland may be reevaluating its goaltending situation before it plays again this weekend.

Saros allowed six goals on 32 shots in Finland’s 6-1 loss to the United States at Bell Centre on Thursday.

“Yeah, yeah of course we need to think about that,” Finland coach Antti Pennanen said. “It was a tough day for ‘Jus.’ He was really good through the first 40 minutes, but I think we need to analyze this game and let’s make those decisions tomorrow or Saturday.”

Finland plays rival Sweden at Bell Centre on Saturday (1 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) before the tournament continues in Boston on Monday.