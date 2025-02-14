U.S. turns focus to Canada after big win against Finland 

The Americans got a little taste Thursday of what awaits them Saturday.

Canada fans booed U.S. captain Auston Matthews -- who is also captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs, rivals of the Montreal Canadiens -- when he was shown on the big screen during warmup.

They booed the Americans when they took the ice for the game. To be fair, they also booed the Swedes when they took the ice before playing the Canadians on Wednesday. But this was different. They cheered when the Finns took the ice almost as if they were the Canadians.

When the starting lineups were introduced, they booed the Americans, especially Matthews, and cheered the Finns. They booed the U.S. national anthem.

“I didn’t like it,” U.S. forward Matthew Tkachuk said, “and that’s all I got.”

They booed Matthews when he touched the puck. Not only did they chant for Finland, but they booed and jeered U.S. fans who chanted, “U-S-A!”

It didn’t help the Americans that they started slowly.

Connor Hellebuyck, who is supposed to give the United States the edge in net in this tournament, allowed a leaky goal that gave Finland a 1-0 lead at 7:31 of the first period. The Americans hit the crossbar twice and failed to score on a breakaway before Brady Tkachuk tied it 1-1 midway through the first.

Looking for a spark, they shuffled their forward lines and defense pairings midway through the second. It paid off when Matt Boldy scored at 17:04, giving the U.S. the edge entering the third.

“I mean, listen, this is the first time we’ve been together,” U.S. center Jack Eichel said. “You’re trying to build chemistry with your linemates. You’re trying to play within a new system that we’re trying to implement and at the same time do what makes you successful, so I give the guys a lot of credit. I thought we did a lot of good things tonight. It was rewarding to get a win. Yeah, so we’ll just keep working and build off of what we did this evening.”