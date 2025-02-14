U.S. turns focus to Canada after big win against Finland 

MONTREAL -- Throughout the game between Finland and the United States at Bell Centre on Thursday, Canada fans made it clear which team they favored, chanting, “Let’s go, Finland!”

Late in the third period, with the United States cruising to a 6-1 win, they looked ahead, chanting, “Let’s go, Canada!”

U.S. fans responded quickly.

“WE WANT CANADA! WE WANT CANADA!”

It’s on. Oh, is it on.

The United States sits atop the standings of the 4 Nations Face-Off with three points for defeating Finland in regulation. Canada is next with two points after defeating Sweden 4-3 in overtime here Wednesday.

The rivals meet here Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

“It’s going to be a battle,” U.S. defenseman Brock Faber said. “They’re extremely skilled; we’re extremely skilled. They’re fast; we’re fast. It’s going to be a lot of fun -- and a fun environment. We’re really looking forward to it.”

The Americans got a little taste Thursday of what awaits them Saturday.

Canada fans booed U.S. captain Auston Matthews -- who is also captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs, rivals of the Montreal Canadiens -- when he was shown on the big screen during warmup.

They booed the Americans when they took the ice for the game. To be fair, they also booed the Swedes when they took the ice before playing the Canadians on Wednesday. But this was different. They cheered when the Finns took the ice almost as if they were the Canadians.

When the starting lineups were introduced, they booed the Americans, especially Matthews, and cheered the Finns. They booed the U.S. national anthem.

“I didn’t like it,” U.S. forward Matthew Tkachuk said, “and that’s all I got.”

They booed Matthews when he touched the puck. Not only did they chant for Finland, but they booed and jeered U.S. fans who chanted, “U-S-A!”

It didn’t help the Americans that they started slowly.

Connor Hellebuyck, who is supposed to give the United States the edge in net in this tournament, allowed a leaky goal that gave Finland a 1-0 lead at 7:31 of the first period. The Americans hit the crossbar twice and failed to score on a breakaway before Brady Tkachuk tied it 1-1 midway through the first.

Looking for a spark, they shuffled their forward lines and defense pairings midway through the second. It paid off when Matt Boldy scored at 17:04, giving the U.S. the edge entering the third.

“I mean, listen, this is the first time we’ve been together,” U.S. center Jack Eichel said. “You’re trying to build chemistry with your linemates. You’re trying to play within a new system that we’re trying to implement and at the same time do what makes you successful, so I give the guys a lot of credit. I thought we did a lot of good things tonight. It was rewarding to get a win. Yeah, so we’ll just keep working and build off of what we did this evening.”

The Americans seemed to find some good combinations, especially Eichel between the Tkachuk brothers -- Brady and Matthew -- whose father, Keith, played on the last U.S. team to win a best-on-best tournament in the 1996 World Cup of Hockey. The United States scored two goals in 11 seconds early in the third and broke the game open. Brady finished with two goals, Matthew two goals and an assist.

“I thought it took us a little bit to get going,” said U.S. defenseman Zach Werenski, who had three assists. “I didn’t think our first was bad by any means. I just thought we were kind of going through the motions a little bit. I thought we got to our game more in the second and third, and guys started to get more chemistry as the game went on.”

Canada will be a much tougher challenge, and Saturday’s game could be critical.

Each team plays three round-robin games, earning three points for a win in regulation, two points for win in overtime or a shootout, one point for a loss in OT or a shootout, and none for a loss in regulation. The top two will make the championship game at TD Garden in Boston on Feb. 20.

“Obviously, we’ve got to be good defensively,” Eichel said. “They have some serious firepower over there offensively. Got to continue to do the things that I think make us successful, try to play to our identity as much as possible, and special teams is going to be a factor. Got to get to the net. It’s going to be about what team wants it more, so I’m excited for it. I’m looking forward to preparing and getting to work.”

Saturday can’t come fast enough.

“I think it’s going to be the biggest game that I’ve ever played in my career, so I’m really looking forward to that,” Brady Tkachuk said. “Yeah, there’s a big buildup to it. U.S. versus Canada, it’s bigger than just the guys on the ice. It’s so many people past, present and future down the road that it’s just … so excited for it. I think we’ve been talking about that game especially, and yeah, we’re excited to experience it.

“It’s going to be a long couple days until it happens, but the excitement is going to be at an all-time high.”

