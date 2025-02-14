4 Nations Face-Off blog: Mikael Granlund 

Mikael Granlund of Finland is keeping a blog throughout the 4 Nations Face-Off, which runs through Feb. 20.
In his second entry, the Dallas Stars forward writes about the 6-1 loss in Finland's opening game against the United States at Bell Centre on Thursday, including his part in the only goal for his team when defenseman Henri Jokiharju scored in the first period to give Finland its only lead. He also talked about parking the loss immediately and getting back to work Friday to prepare for a make-or-break rivalry game against Sweden at Bell Centre on Saturday (1 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).