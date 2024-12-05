NHL.com projects Finland’s lines, defense pairs, goalies for 4 Nations

The rosters for the four teams competing in the 4 Nations Face-Off were revealed Wednesday, and though the teams are now set, there is still plenty of work to be done for Team Canada, Team United States, Team Finland and Team Sweden.

Now, it's up to the respective coaching staffs to find the right line combinations, defense pairs and goalie depth charts to make their team a winner. With only a few practice days between the start of the break in the regular season and the first game of the tournament, most of this will need be figured out ahead of time.

The 4 Nations Face-Off will be held from Feb. 12-20 at Bell Centre in Montreal and TD Garden in Boston. Tickets for each site are on sale now.

With that in mind, a team of three NHL.com writers and editors will take a crack at each country's lineup.

Here, NHL.com senior director of editorial Shawn P. Roarke, staff writer Tracey Myers and NHL.com/fi editor Sami Haapasalo give their opinion on how Team Finland should line up when it opens the tournament against Team USA on Feb. 13 at Bell Centre in Montreal.