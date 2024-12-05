Gustavsson, Markstrom, Ullmark give Sweden 'tough' choice at 4 Nations Face-Off

Ullmark won the Vezina in 2022-23 with the Boston Bruins and Markstrom finished second in the Vezina voting behind Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers in 2021-22 when he was with the Calgary Flames.

This season, Gustavsson has helped Minnesota (17-4-4) climb to the top of the NHL standings by leading the League (among goalies to play at least nine games) with a 2.04 goals-against average and .929 save percentage. With a 12-4-3 record in 19 games (all starts), the 26-year-old is tied with Markstrom third in the NHL in wins and he is one behind Hellebuyck for the NHL lead with two shutouts.

Markstrom is having a solid first season with New Jersey (17-9-2), which is tied with the Washington Capitals for first in the Eastern Conference, after being acquired in a trade with Calgary on June 19. The 34-year-old is 12-6-1 with a 2.54 GAA, .907 save percentage and one shutout in 19 games (all starts).

Ullmark has been adjusting since being traded to Ottawa (10-12-2) by Boston on June 24. The 31-year-old is 5-7-2 with a 3.07 GAA, .888 save percentage and one shutout in 15 games (14 starts) this season.

“Filip has been playing unbelievable in Minnesota and Ullmark is a world-class goalie and coming off one year ago winning the Vezina,” Markstrom said. “And myself, I feel like I’m really finding my game and keep playing good hockey. Like Josef said too, there’s a lot of goalies knocking on the door as well that could’ve made a spot.”

Those who missed the cut include Samuel Ersson of the Philadelphia Flyers and Ullmark’s Senators teammate, Anton Forsberg. Boumedienne said experience was a factor throughout the decision-making process.

“For us, it’s win now,” Boumedienne said. “It’s win this tournament. That’s what we focused on.”

Markstrom, Ullmark and Gustavsson each has represented Sweden previously. Markstrom is the only one of the three who played in the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, making 27 saves in a 2-1 victory against Russia in his lone appearance in the tournament when Henrik Lundqvist was ill. Gustavsson helped Sweden finish third at the 2024 IIHF World Championship in Czechia by going 6-1-0 with a 2.13 GAA and .903 save percentage in seven games (all starts).

Getting a chance to play for Sweden again at the 4 Nations Face-off has been part of Gustavsson’s motivation this season.

“Sweden is always producing a lot of good goalies, and I knew I had to play my best to be on this roster,” he said. “And I’ve just been trying to play my game all year. We had some unfinished business last year at the world championships, so hopefully we can really, really play good there in February.”

In the meantime, each of the goalies will focus on helping his NHL team win with eye on potentially earning the No. 1 job with Sweden. Each country plays three games in the round-robin portion of the tournament to determine the two teams that will play in the championship game on Feb. 20. Whether more than one goalie gets a chance to start is to be determined.

“Our job is to push each other,” Markstrom said. “Obviously, Filip and Linus and myself, we want to be in the net and play, but only Sam is going to have tough decisions to make here come game time. But that’s part of it when you do these best-on-best tournaments. It’s not easy to be coach, but we’re here to push each other.”