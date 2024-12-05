Gustavsson, Markstrom, Ullmark give Sweden 'tough' choice at 4 Nations Face-Off

Sweden’s goalie depth was already evident in the difficult decisions it had to make to select Filip Gustavsson of the Minnesota Wild, Jacob Markstrom of the New Jersey Devils and Linus Ullmark of the Ottawa Senators as the three on its roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off, which was announced Wednesday.
There will be more hard choices to come in figuring out how to split up the playing time among the three Swedish goalies in the tournament, which also will include teams of NHL players from Finland, Canada and the United States and be held Feb. 12-20 at Bell Centre in Montreal and at TD Garden in Boston.
They begin with who will start Sweden’s opening game against Canada on Feb. 12 at Bell Centre.
“It’s going to be tough because we’re going to push each other and everyone wants to play,” Gustavsson said Wednesday.
Much has been made of the United States’ depth in net headed by Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets, who is the reigning winner of the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s top goalie last season. But Sweden general manager Josef Boumedienne and coach Sam Hallam feel good about how their goaltending stacks up against the other three countries in the 4-Nations Face-Off, which will be the first best-on-best tournament in men’s ice hockey since the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.
“We like our depth, of course, and not just that,” Hallam said. “We really like the top end of it and we’re fortunate. We have three goalies coming in and we haven’t decided about one, two, three. It’s up for grabs for the boys just to play their game, compete and which will be the starter in the first game will be decided [by] how it looks through mid-January up to [when] the tournament starts.”