Laine glad to be back on ice, on Finland roster for 4 Nations Face-Off

Patrik Laine had yet to play in an NHL game this season when he found out he was on Finland’s roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off.

“I think it was Saturday when the coach called me,” the Montreal Canadiens forward said Thursday. “I wasn't sure if he was going to tell me that I'd been cut or that I'd made the team, it was kind of 50-50. But it was a happy phone call, so that's good.”

Finland’s roster, as well rosters for Canada, the United States and Sweden, were announced Wednesday for the first best-on-best NHL tournament since the World Cup of Hockey in 2016 in Toronto.

It will be held from Feb. 12-20, starting at Bell Centre in Montreal and concluding at TD Garden in Boston.

Laine said he’s glad he still has two months to get geared up for the 4 Nations.

“I mean, it wouldn't be ideal if the tournament started tomorrow, obviously, with only playing one game,” Laine said. “But we’ve got two months and that's plenty of time to figure out my game and be really good. But two months is a lot of time and I just appreciate the trust that they had to name me and to know what I can do for the team and for them, and so I’m just happy about it.”