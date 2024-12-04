Canada roster for 4 Nations Face-Off includes 3 Lightning forwards

Point joined by teammates Cirelli, Hagel; Hill among 4 Golden Knights selected

Brayden Point, Anthony Cirelli and Brandon Hagel, each of the Tampa Bay Lightning, were among the 17 players named to the Team Canada roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off that was announced Wednesday.

Jon Cooper, the coach of the Lightning, is Team Canada coach.

The best-on-best tournament featuring teams consisting of NHL players from Finland, Sweden, Canada and the United States, will be held from Feb. 12-20, with games at Bell Centre in Montreal on Feb. 12-15 and at TD Garden in Boston from Feb. 17-20.

Point, Cirelli and Hagel are part of a loaded set of forwards that also features Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers, Sam Reinhart of the Florida Panthers and Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche.

MacKinnon is one of three forwards from Nova Scotia on the roster, joined by Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand and Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby Crosby.

McDavid, MacKinnon, Crosby, Marchand and Point were the initial five forwards named to the team in June, along with defenseman Cale Makar.

Joining those five forwards in addition to Cirelli, Hagel and Reinhart are Sam Bennett of the Florida Panthers, Seth Jarvis of the Carolina Hurricanes, Travis Konecny of the Philadelphia Flyers, Mitch Marner of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Mark Stone of the Vegas Golden Knights.

Makar will be joined on defense by Avalanche teammate Devon Toews, Josh Morrissey of the Winnipeg Jets, Alex Pietrangelo and Shea Theodore of the Golden Knights, Colton Parayko of the St. Louis Blues and Travis Sanheim of the Flyers.

“I was very caught off guard," Konecny said. "I knew for a little bit there had been some speculation that I might be on it, and I never really paid any attention to it because I really didn’t think that there was really that much of a chance.

"But for me and 'Sanny' to both make it, it’s such an awesome experience that we get to do together. Playing for your country at any point is something special that you don’t take for granted, so I look forward to it.”

The three goalies named to Canada's roster were Jordan Binnington of the Blues, Sam Montembeault, the only selection from the Montreal Canadiens on the team, and Adin Hill giving the Golden Knights four players on the roster.

Sweden and Finland announced their rosters Wednesday afternoon, while the U.S. also announced its roster later Wednesday.

Each of the four countries in the 4 Nations Face-Off will have a 23-man roster that includes 13 forwards, seven defensemen and three goalies.

Canada opens the tournament against Sweden on Feb. 12 at Bell Centre in Montreal (8 p.m. ET; TNT, SN, TVAS).

Here is Team Canada's roster (listed alphabetically by position). Players marked with an asterisk were selected in June.

Forwards (13)

Sam Bennett, Florida Panthers
Anthony Cirelli, Tampa Bay Lightning
Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins*
Brandon Hagel, Tampa Bay Lightning
Seth Jarvis, Carolina Hurricanes
Travis Konecny, Philadelphia Flyers
Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche*
Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins*
Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers*
Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning*
Sam Reinhart, Florida Panthers
Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights

Defensemen (7)

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche*
Josh Morrissey, Winnipeg Jets
Colton Parayko, St. Louis Blues
Alex Pietrangelo, Vegas Golden Knights
Travis Sanheim, Philadelphia Flyers
Shea Theodore, Vegas Golden Knights
Devon Toews, Colorado Avalanche

Goalies (3)

Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues
Adin Hill, Vegas Golden Knights
Sam Montembeault, Montreal Canadiens

