Sweden roster for 4 Nations Face-Off includes 3 players from Wild

Eriksson Ek, Brodin, Gustavsson among those added; Bratt, Markstrom of Devils named

SWE 4 nations split

Three players from the Minnesota Wild were named to Sweden's roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off that was announced Wednesday.

Forward Joel Eriksson Ek, defenseman Jonas Brodin and goalie Filip Gustavsson were among the 17 players named to fill out Sweden's roster.

Forwards Filip Forsberg of the Nashville Predators, William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Mika Zibanejad of the New York Rangers, defensemen Gustav Forsling of the Florida Panthers, Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Erik Karlsson of the Pittsburgh Penguins were the first six players named to the roster in June.

Forsberg, Hedman and Karlsson helped Team Sweden finish third at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey in Toronto, the last best-on-best international tournament featuring NHL players.

The 4 Nations Face-Off will be held from Feb. 12-20 at Bell Centre in Montreal and at TD Garden in Boston. Each of the four countries competing -- Finland, Sweden, Canada and the United States -- will have a 23-man roster that includes 13 forwards, seven defenseman and three goalies, all of whom play in the NHL.

Joining Erikson Ek, Forsberg, Nylander and Zibanejad up front are Viktor Arvidsson of the Edmonton Oilers, Jesper Bratt of the New Jersey Devils, Leo Carlsson of the Anaheim Ducks, William Karlsson of the Vegas Golden Knights, Adrian Kempe of the Los Angeles Kings, Elias Lindholm of the Boston Bruins, Gustav Nyquist of the Predators, Elias Pettersson of the Vancouver Canucks and Lucas Raymond of the Detroit Red Wings

Rasmus Andersson of the Calgary Flames, Rasmus Dahlin of the Buffalo Sabres and Mattias Ekholm of the Oilers join Brodin, Forsling, Hedman and Karlsson on defense.

Jacob Markstrom of the Devils and Linus Ullmark of the Ottawa Senators joined Gustavsson as the three goalies.

Finland also announced its roster Wednesday afternoon, while the United States and Canada will announce theirs later Wednesday (6:30 p.m. ET; TNT, SN, TVAS).

Sweden opens the tournament against Canada at Bell Centre on Feb. 12 (8 p.m. ET; TNT, SN, TVAS).

Sweden's 4 Nations Face-Off roster revealed

Here is Sweden's roster (listed alphabetically by position). Players marked with an asterisk were selected in June.

Forwards (13)

Viktor Arvidsson, Edmonton Oilers
Jesper Bratt, New Jersey Devils
Leo Carlsson, Anaheim Ducks
Joel Eriksson Ek, Minnesota Wild
Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators*
William Karlsson, Vegas Golden Knights
Adrian Kempe, Los Angeles Kings
Elias Lindholm, Boston Bruins
William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs*
Gustav Nyqvist, Nashville Predators
Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks
Lucas Raymond, Detroit Red Wings
Mika Zibanejad, New York Rangers*

Defensemen (7)

Rasmus Andersson, Calgary Flames
Jonas Brodin, Minnesota Wild
Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres
Mattias Ekholm, Edmonton Oilers
Gustav Forsling, Florida Panthers*
Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning*
Erik Karlsson, Pittsburgh Penguins*

Goalies (3)

Filip Gustavsson, Minnesota Wild
Jacob Markstrom, New Jersey Devils
Linus Ullmark, Ottawa Senators

