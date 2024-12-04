United States roster for 4 Nations Face-Off includes Jack Hughes, Brady Tkachuk

Devils, Senators forwards added; Rangers’ Kreider, Trocheck also make team

Team United States will have a family feel at the 4 Nations Face-Off, with two sets of brothers and six sets of NHL teammates on the roster that was revealed Wednesday.

New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes will join his brother, Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes, and Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk will be teammates with his brother, Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk. Quinn and Matthew were two of six players named to the team in June.

The New York Rangers have three players on the roster with forwards Chris Kreider and Vincent Trocheck joining previously named defenseman Adam Fox. The Canucks, Winnipeg Jets, Boston Bruins, Minnesota Wild and Vegas Golden Knights have two players each on the roster.

The 4 Nations Face-Off will be held from Feb. 12-20 at Bell Centre in Montreal and at TD Garden in Boston in the first best-on-best tournament since the World Cup of Hockey 2016 in Toronto.

The Wild (17-4-4), who lead the NHL with 38 points entering Wednesday, will be represented by forward Matt Boldy and defenseman Brock Faber.

Jack Hughes, 23, Boldy, 23, and Faber, 22, are the only three players on Team United States born after the year 2000.

The Jets (18-8-0), who are tied for second with 36 points, had forward Kyle Connor and goalie Connor Hellebuyck selected Wednesday, and the Canucks had forward J.T. Miller joining Quinn Hughes. Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman was also named, joining defenseman Charlie McAvoy, who was named to the roster in June, and Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin was named, joining forward Jack Eichel, also named in June.

Though there are several younger players on the U.S. roster, there is experience, too, with Kreider, 33, Trocheck, 31, and Brock Nelson of the New York Islanders, 33, with a combined 37 seasons of NHL experience between them.

USA's 4 Nations Face-off roster revealed

Although Kreider, Trocheck and Nelson may be viewed a surprise picks, forwards Tage Thompson (Buffalo Sabres), Cole Caufield (Montreal Canadiens) and Jason Robertson (Dallas Stars) were left off after they appeared to be in the running for a spot.

Each of the four countries in the 4 Nations Face-Off -- Finland, Sweden, Canada and the U.S. -- will have a 23-man roster that includes 13 forwards, seven defensemen and three goalies.

Team United States opens the tournament against Finland on Feb. 13 at Bell Centre (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS).

Here is the U.S. roster (listed alphabetically by position). Players marked with an asterisk were selected in June.

Forwards (13)

Matt Boldy, Minnesota Wild
Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets
Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights*
Jake Guentzel, Tampa Bay Lightning
Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils
Chris Kreider, New York Rangers
Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings
Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs*
J.T. Miller, Vancouver Canucks
Brock Nelson, New York Islanders
Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators
Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers
Vincent Trocheck, New York Rangers

Defensemen (7)

Brock Faber, Minnesota Wild
Adam Fox, New York Rangers*
Noah Hanifin, Vegas Golden Knights
Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks*
Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins*
Jaccob Slavin, Carolina Hurricanes
Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets

Goalies (3)

Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets
Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars
Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins

