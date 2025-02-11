4 Nations Face-Off blog: Mikael Granlund 

Mikael Granlund of Finland will keep a blog throughout the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20.

In his first entry, the Dallas Stars forward writes about the building excitement for Finland’s opening game against the United States at Bell Centre in Montreal on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), running into Finnish hockey legend Teemu Selanne during the tournament’s media day on Tuesday and the whirlwind few days that saw him get traded from the San Jose Sharks to the Stars and then report for national team duty.

Practice was really good for our first one with the entire team, and we are getting all the other stuff done like team photos and media stuff. It’s been a long day, but a fun day.

There is a lot of skill on our team. I’m just really excited as a Finn to be playing for Finland. It makes me happy. I find myself smiling all the time. It’s really hard to explain, but it’s important to be on this team and I’m really glad that I can be here.

In a way, it’s easy for us because we all know one another on this team. We have all played together with the national team at some point and we have some chemistry, we know the system we play. When we come to tournaments like this, there are no egos here. Everything and everybody is for the team, no matter what your role is. Everybody is playing for each other. It’s tough to describe, but we all want to succeed. Hockey is big in Finland and this is an important thing.