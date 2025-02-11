4 Nations Face-Off blog: Jonas Brodin

Sweden defenseman talks routine, playing next to Hedman, preparation for opener against Canada

Jonas Brodin at practice for 21125 4 NATS blog

© Vitor Munhoz/4NFO/World Cup of Hockey via Getty Images

By Jonas Brodin / Special to NHL.com

Jonas Brodin of Sweden will keep a blog throughout the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20.

In his first entry, the Minnesota Wild defensemen writes about his experience so far at the best-on-best tournament, playing on a defense pair with Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning and his preparation for Sweden's opener against Canada at Bell Centre in Montreal on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).

Being here is awesome. Just to come here and see the guys and talk Swedish and hang out with them, it's awesome. It's a good experience. It's going to be a really fun two days here and we're really excited for tomorrow.

It's pretty cool to be on the ice and look around. There are such good players and it's awesome to see everyone's skill. When you don't play with them all year, you see their skill now when you practice with them. We have some pretty good players from Sweden.

As for my routine at this tournament, everyone here is keeping the same thing to do. I don't think anything's changed. The rink size is the same. It's not like we are playing in Europe at the World Championship, so I think everyone is just going to do the same thing.

Last night we had a team dinner. I don't know about dinner tonight, but we'll all probably just go back to the hotel, take it easy tonight and get ready to go tomorrow.

I'm on a defense pair with Victor Hedman and will be playing on my off side, but it's not a big adjustment. I'm used to it. I played next to Ryan Suter for three, four years in Minnesota on the right side. It's a little bit different from the left side, there are some positives and some negatives, but I don't mind it at all.

Going against Canada, we know that they are really good and I'm sure it's going to be tough. But our defensemen are really good, really mobile, and can skate and can defend against these guys, so yeah, it's going to be fun night here tomorrow.

I'm really excited to be here. It's best-on-best; I haven't played like that in my life before, so this is a new experience for me. I love the challenge. It's what I love in Minnesota, too, to play against the top players. I want to make them frustrated and don't let them have that much room.

Related Content

Sweden goalie breakdown for 4 Nations Face-Off opener

Canada, United States favorites to win 4 Nations Face-Off, NHL.com panel says

4 Nations Face-Off schedule, rosters, format 

Kempe ‘excited’ for Sweden’s potential in 4 Nations Face-Off

Ullmark eager for chance to be Sweden starting goalie at 4 Nations Face-Off

Nylander could be ‘biggest spark’ for Sweden at 4 Nations

State Your Case: No. 1 goalie for Sweden at 4 Nations Face-Off

Sweden projected lines, defense pairs, goalies for 4 Nations Face-Off by NHL.com

4 Nations Face-Off

Binnington to start in goal for Canada in 4 Nations Face-Off opener 

Fantasy hockey rankings for 4 Nations Face-Off

4 Nations Face-Off blog: Jake Guentzel

Hellebuyck ready for chance to be U.S. starting goalie for 4 Nations Face-Off

Sweden goalie breakdown for 4 Nations Face-Off opener

Canada goalie breakdown for 4 Nations Face-Off opener

Crosby's childhood coach says Cole Harbour ready for 4 Nations 

Kempe ‘excited’ for Sweden’s potential in 4 Nations Face-Off

Barkov willing to ‘do whatever it takes’ to win with Finland at 4 Nations Face-Off

Ullmark eager for chance to be Sweden starting goalie at 4 Nations Face-Off

Zizing 'Em Up: Canada teammates eager to play with Crosby at 4 Nations Face-Off

Canada embracing pressure at 4 Nations Face-Off

Jack Hughes relishing opportunity to represent United States again at 4 Nations

National pride on line at 4 Nations Face-Off with little margin for error

Crosby will play for Canada at 4 Nations Face-Off

Cooper not ready to announce No. 1 goalie for Canada at 4 Nations Face-Off

Doughty pumped to do 'whatever role they need' for Canada at 4 Nations Face-Off

 4 Nations Face-Off blog: Travis Sanheim