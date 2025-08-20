As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff ranks the top five Ottawa Senators players for standard leagues and provides skater points and goalie wins projections for the 2025-26 season.
Ottawa Senators fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26
Tkachuk provides elite category coverage; Sanderson’s continued rise makes him top option in keeper, dynasty leagues
1. Brady Tkachuk, F
NHL.com point projection: 82
Tkachuk, a three-time 30-goal scorer and six-time 20-goal producer, has one of the highest fantasy floors because of his elite category coverage. Among the 147 players to score 20 goals last season, Tkachuk ranked first in shots on goal per game (4.11) and second in hits per game (3.17). Tkachuk, who will be 26 years old when the regular season begins, is worth drafting as a top 10 overall player in multicategory fantasy leagues and is ranked third in NHL.com’s keeper rankings behind only Macklin Celebrini of the San Jose Sharks and Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks.
2. Tim Stutzle, F
NHL.com point projection: 81
Stützle has been a dependable fantasy option, averaging over a point-per-game (239 in 235 games) during the past three seasons, with frequent exposure to Tkachuk at even strength. Stützle is coming off NHL career highs in assists (55) and power-play points (33; tied for 10th in NHL) while playing all 82 regular-season games. He is only the fourth player in franchise history with three 50-assist seasons, joining Erik Karlsson, Daniel Alfredsson (five each) and Jason Spezza (four). Stützle is a fringe top 50 overall player in fantasy and a top 10 option in keeper and dynasty leagues.
3. Jake Sanderson, D
NHL.com point projection: 57
Sanderson is coming off a full-fledged breakout season; the 23-year-old set NHL career highs in goals (11), assists (46), points (57), power-play points (30; second among NHL defensemen) and shots on goal (195). Sanderson had 32 points (nine goals, 23 assists) over his final 33 games, third at his position from Jan. 25 to the end of the regular season trailing only Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche (39 in 31 games) and Rasmus Dahlin of the Buffalo Sabres (34 in 33 games). Sanderson, Tkachuk and Stutzle are all ranked among the top 12 in NHL.com’s keeper and dynasty rankings and should be considered a top 10 fantasy defenseman.
4. Linus Ullmark, G
NHL.com win projection: 29
Ullmark has been a solid fantasy option when healthy, ranking among the League leaders in save percentage (.922; tied for first), goals-against average (2.37; third) and wins (87; ninth) among goalies to play 40 games over the past three seasons. Despite missing 22 games because of injury last season, Ullmark became the first goalie with 25-plus wins in his first season with the Senators since Dominik Hasek (28 in 2005-06). In his last eight regular-season games, Ullmark went 7-1-0 with a .917 save percentage and one shutout. The 32-year-old should be considered a fringe top 10 fantasy goalie option.
5. Drake Batherson, F
NHL.com point projection: 67
Batherson set NHL career highs last season in assists (42), points (68), power-play points (31) and hits (149; second on Senators behind Tkachuk’s 228). He has increased his point total from one year to the next in each of his past six NHL seasons. Batherson has not missed a game over the past three seasons and could be a draft bargain considering his exposure to Tkachuk, Stützle and Batherson on Ottawa’s top power play.
Other OTT players on preseason fantasy draft lists:
Bounce-back candidate: Dylan Cozens, F (point projection: 56)
Breakout candidates: Fabian Zetterlund, F (point projection: 47), Jordan Spence, D (point projection: 32)
Rookie to watch: Leevi Merilainen, G (win projection: 15)
Deep sleepers: Claude Giroux, F (point projection: 44); Shane Pinto, F (point projection: 42); David Perron, F
Hits and blocked shots specialists: Thomas Chabot, D (point projection: 42), Ridly Greig, F (point projection: 40)