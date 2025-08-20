Ottawa Senators fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

1. Brady Tkachuk, F

NHL.com point projection: 82

Tkachuk, a three-time 30-goal scorer and six-time 20-goal producer, has one of the highest fantasy floors because of his elite category coverage. Among the 147 players to score 20 goals last season, Tkachuk ranked first in shots on goal per game (4.11) and second in hits per game (3.17). Tkachuk, who will be 26 years old when the regular season begins, is worth drafting as a top 10 overall player in multicategory fantasy leagues and is ranked third in NHL.com’s keeper rankings behind only Macklin Celebrini of the San Jose Sharks and Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks.