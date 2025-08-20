NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, three important questions facing the Ottawa Senators.
3 questions facing Ottawa Senators
Sanderson’s trajectory, Ullmark’s postseason play among unknowns
1. Can Jake Sanderson continue his ascension to become one of the NHL’s elite defensemen?
An argument could be made that he’s already reached the cusp of doing that. Just ask Senators forward Tim Stutzle.
"I told you guys, I believe he can be a top two (defenseman) in the League," Stutzle said during the Eastern Conference First Round against the Toronto Maple Leafs last season. "I really believe that. Otherwise, I wouldn't say it.
"He does it all -- offensively, defensively, it's pretty impressive to watch."
Jake, the son of former NHL forward Geoff Sanderson and the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, has 127 points (25 goals, 102 assists) in 236 regular-season games. The 23-year-old was one of the United States’ best players at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February and is a strong candidate to make the Olympic team.
2. Can forward Dylan Cozens regain the form that saw him have a career-high 68 points (31 goals, 37 assists) with the Buffalo Sabres in 2022-23?
The Senators certainly believe he can after acquiring the 24-year-old, along with Dennis Gilbert, from the Buffalo Sabres for Josh Norris and Jacob Bernard-Docker on March 7. Ottawa, which also received a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, hopes the change of scenery will give him a fresh start to do exactly that.
“He's a big centerman that can score and can play a physical game as well,” Senators coach Travis Green said. "A young centerman that has a huge upside in the League.”
Cozens had 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 21 regular-season games after joining the Senators and showed no fear in going into the dirty areas around the net. He’ll likely start the season as Ottawa’s second-line center.
3. Can goalie Linus Ullmark finally translate his regular-season success into the postseason?
He’s certainly had difficulty doing it to this point, as the statistics clearly show.
In 291 career regular-season games, the 32-year-old is 163-87-26 with a 2.54 goals-against average, .917 save percentage and a the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s top goalie with the Boston Bruins in 2022-23.
Compare that to his inflated Stanley Cup Playoff numbers: 5-10, 3.28 GAA, .885 save percentage.
For his part, Green is in Ullmark’s corner and feels the Senators can achieve playoff success with the veteran Swede in goal.
“I like our goalie a lot,” Green said. “He’s a good goalie. He’s won a Vezina.”