3 questions facing Ottawa Senators

1. Can Jake Sanderson continue his ascension to become one of the NHL’s elite defensemen?

An argument could be made that he’s already reached the cusp of doing that. Just ask Senators forward Tim Stutzle.

"I told you guys, I believe he can be a top two (defenseman) in the League," Stutzle said during the Eastern Conference First Round against the Toronto Maple Leafs last season. "I really believe that. Otherwise, I wouldn't say it.

"He does it all -- offensively, defensively, it's pretty impressive to watch."

Jake, the son of former NHL forward Geoff Sanderson and the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, has 127 points (25 goals, 102 assists) in 236 regular-season games. The 23-year-old was one of the United States’ best players at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February and is a strong candidate to make the Olympic team.