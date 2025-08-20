NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Ottawa Senators, according to NHL.com.
Top prospects for Ottawa Senators
Yakemchuk ready to contribute on blue line; Merilainen set for backup goalie role
© Gregory Shamus/Getty Images / Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images
1. Carter Yakemchuk, D
How acquired: Selected with No. 7 pick in 2024 NHL Draft
2024-25 season: Calgary (WHL): 56 GP, 17-32-49
Yakemchuk made a solid bid to make the Senators roster out of training camp last season with five points (two goals, three assists) in three preseason games before the decision was made to return him to Calgary of the Western Hockey League.
He’ll be provided every opportunity to stick with Ottawa this season, especially after the improvements he’s made in the defensive zone.
“When the puck’s on ‘Yak’s’ stick, there’s no question what he can do and I think that’s always going to be a strength, so we were trying to sure up the other areas of his game and make sure he’s able to compete in the corners, defensively, off the rush, improve his feet and just gap control, things like that, where he’s going to have to face some pretty quick guys at the next level,” Senators amateur scout Andrew Gordon said. “We think he’s more ready for that now than he was a year ago.”
Yakemchuk has 180 points (70 goals, 110 assists) in 245 career WHL games, including a career-high 71 points (30 goals, 41 assists) in 66 games in 2023-24.
Projected NHL arrival: This season
2. Leevi Merilainen, G
How acquired: Selected with No. 71 pick in 2020 NHL Draft
2024-25 season: Belleville (AHL): 37 GP, 18-12-4, 2.37 GAA, .917 save percentage, 4 SO; Ottawa (NHL): 12 GP, 11-8-3, 1.99 GAA, .925 save percentage, 3 SO
The 23-year-old showed he was ready for prime-time last season when he stepped in for injured starter Linus Ullmark. His performance, albeit in a limited 12-game body of work, showed management he could be ready to step in as Ullmark’s full-time understudy this season.
On June 30, the Senators showed their faith in Merilainen by signing him to a one-way, one-year contract.
“Leevi sort of expedited his development through last year (with) his differentiators,” Senators general manager Steve Staios said. “His mindset (is a differentiator) and how he approaches things. He was in the moment, (and the moment) doesn't seem too big for him.”
With goalie Anton Forsberg leaving Ottawa and signing a two-year contract with the Los Angeles Kings, the door is open for Merilainen to become a full-timer in the NHL.
Projected NHL arrival: This season
3. Logan Hensler, D
How acquired: Selected with No. 23 pick in 2025 NHL Draft
2024-25 season: Wisconsin (NCAA), 32 GP, 2-10-12
The 18-year-old said he patterns his game after Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson, especially when it comes to his skating. Management feels Hensler has the potential to improve offensively, which should come naturally given the high-ceiling skill set of the 6-foot-2, 195 pound right-shot defenseman.
“You never have enough defensemen, and right-handed (shots) are at a premium,” Senators chief scout Don Boyd said. “He’s got so much room to grow and so much potential. There is more offense in his game than if you look at the numbers (last) year.”
Hensler feels he’s in the right situation to do just that. Ottawa fans got a glimpse of him when the Canadian capital hosted the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, a tournament which Hensler helped the United States win.
“It’s a great organization and I’m pumped to get started with them,” Hensler said. “I’m excited it’s them. To be drafted by Ottawa is amazing. I’m grateful for the chance.”
Expected NHL arrival: 2027-28
4. Stephen Halliday, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 104 pick in 2022 NHL Draft
2024-25 season: Belleville (AHL); 71 GP, 19-32-51
In his first full AHL season, Halliday (6-4, 212) had the 11th-highest point total from an under-23 player in the league. Not bad for the center who was selected in the fourth round of the NHL Draft and continues to ascend.
The 23-year-old seems poised to take the next step, according to Belleville coach David Bell.
“The way his development and trajectory has gone has been great for us,” Bell said. “His skill set is NHL skill.”
A late bloomer, Halliday feels he can be more of an offensive force.
“I think in making progress, I want to have more of an attack mindset,” he said at the end of last season. “Get a little bit faster and play with pace.”
Expected NHL arrival: This season
5. Blake Montgomery, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 117 pick in 2024 NHL Draft
2024-25 season: Lincoln (USHL); 10 GP, 3-7-10; London (OHL); 51 GP, 23-27-50
Montgomery (6-4, 212) went from an undrafted high school player in 2023 to one of the rising prospects in the Senators organization. Speed is the forte of the 20-year-old wing, who flourished with London in the Ontario Hockey League after starting the season playing 10 games in the United States Hockey League.
After helping London win the Memorial Cup, Montgomery credited their long-time coach Dale Hunter for helping him develop a more complete all-around game.
“If you go back and watch me at the beginning of the year, I'd say I'm a completely different player,” Montgomery said during the championship celebrations.
He is slated to further his development at the University of Wisconsin this season, a school that produced Sanderson and Hensley.
Expected NHL arrival: 2027-28